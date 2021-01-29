Invitation Homes Announces 13% Increase to Cash Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share payable on shares of its common stock, representing a 13.3% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on or before February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

About Invitation Homes: