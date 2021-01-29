AIM ImmunoTech Enters into Agreement for Proposed Intranasal Safety Study of Ampligen

CHDR, an independent institute located in Leiden in the Netherlands, will conduct and manage the proposed clinical study, titled “A Phase I, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Activity of Repeated Intranasal Administration of Ampligen (Poly I:Poly C 12 U) in Healthy Subjects.”

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) for the proposed AMP-COV-100 (CHDR2049) clinical study on the safety of AIM’s drug Ampligen as an intranasal therapy, a critical step in the company’s ongoing efforts to develop Ampligen as a COVID-19 treatment.

Current study plans call for the enrollment of eight healthy subjects in each of four Ampligen treatment groups and one placebo group, for a total of 40 healthy subjects. They will receive intranasal dosing every other day for 13 days, for a total of seven doses each.

AIM is funding the clinical study. The company is working to finalize the study protocol and will announce new information as it becomes available.

