 

Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer

Commercial Launch of Libmeldy in Europe On-Track for 1H 2021

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced the appointment of Braden Parker to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this capacity, Mr. Parker will oversee all aspects of commercial strategy, planning and operations for the company. Mr. Parker is a seasoned commercial leader with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and biotech industry, including deep rare disease and gene therapy experience. Mr. Parker’s previous positions include commercial leadership roles at Celgene, NPS Pharma (Shire) and PTC Therapeutics, where he led the company’s first U.S. product launch in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and oversaw the strategic planning for their gene therapy business. Most recently, Mr. Parker served as Orchard’s senior vice president and general manager for North America.

“Braden’s appointment as chief commercial officer comes at a key inflection point for Orchard as the company evolves into a fully integrated, commercial-stage organization with the approval and upcoming launch of Libmeldy in Europe,” said Frank Thomas, president and chief operating officer of Orchard. “Braden’s strong track-record of successfully launching rare disease therapies, coupled with his experience in gene therapy commercialization, makes him an ideal candidate to lead our growing commercial team and infrastructure, especially as we look forward to potential additional launches in the U.S. and beyond. I am confident he will play a critical role in shaping and achieving Orchard’s global growth strategy.”

Mr. Parker joined Orchard from PTC Therapeutics, where he served as vice president and general manager for the U.S. organization. In this role, he oversaw commercial operations, marketing, and market access activities, and also actively engaged with the policy community on health reform and modernization efforts. Mr. Parker received his M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and his B.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

“I am delighted to be appointed chief commercial officer at Orchard at this exciting juncture for the company, and am fortunate to have an experienced commercial leadership team already established as we embark on launching Libmeldy in Europe,” said Braden Parker, chief commercial officer of Orchard. “The hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy platform approach continues to demonstrate great promise in treating diseases that have been historically difficult to address, and I look forward to the opportunity to lead Orchard’s efforts to bring these potentially curative therapies to patients upon their approval.”

