 

AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the fourth quarter of 2020

Today, on 29 January 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where Chairman of the Board Karl Heino Brookes and Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär introduced the performance of the 4rd quarter of 2020.

AS Tallinna Vesi would like to thank all participants.

Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.

Tuuli Sokmann
Head of Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2275
tuuli.sokmann@tvesi.ee


