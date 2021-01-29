Molecular Grade Plates Market Proliferating on Back of High Demand for PCR Kits for COVID-19 Testing & Research - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic diseases such as cancer, viral infections, and cardio vascular disorders are constantly increasing across the world. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a broadly-used test for the diagnosis of a wide variety of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including genetic and autoimmune diseases, infections, and malignant neoplasms. With rising number of chronic disorders such as viral hepatitis B, viral hepatitis C, and other sexually-transmitted infections, the role of PCR is increasing, which, in turn, benefits the molecular grade plates market.

Molecular grade plates are used in a variety of applications, such as Real Time PCR, both qualitative and quantitative, nucleic acid purification, and DNA sequencing. These plates are built for common uses such as sample storage and other high throughput applications.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global molecular grade plates market. PCR tests have been found effective in diagnosing COVID-19. Currently, these tests are for people at risk of developing severe COVID-19. However, the pandemic has created a vast opportunity for the molecular biology industry to grow, and this is also leading to increased adoption of diagnostic products and consumables.

Key Takeaways from Molecular Grade Plates Market Study

Holding over 60% market share, the PCR plates segment will experience the maximum positive impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the rising adoption as a COVID19 diagnostic test.

Biotechnology companies are expected to hold more than half of the revenue share in the molecular grade plates market during the forecast period.

North America is the most lucrative regional market, owing to technological advancements coupled with rising research & development activities in the region.

