 

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate secured finance company, today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 cash dividends on the Company’s common stock, as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividends.

Common Stock (CUSIP #11135B100)
                             
    Record Date   Pay Date(1)   Form   Total Dividend
Per Share 		  Ordinary Dividend
Per Share(2) 		  Qualified Dividend
Per Share 		  Capital Gain Dividend
Per Share
Jan-20 1/31/2020 2/14/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.08

 $

                        0.08

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Feb-20 2/28/2020 3/13/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.08

 $

                        0.08

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Mar-20 3/31/2020 4/15/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.08

 $

                        0.08

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Apr-20 4/30/2020 5/15/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.06

 $

                        0.06

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

May-20 5/29/2020 6/15/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.06

 $

                        0.06

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Jun-20 6/30/2020 7/15/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.06

 $

                        0.06

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Jul-20 7/31/2020 8/14/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.06

 $

                        0.06

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Aug-20 8/31/2020 9/15/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.06

 $

                        0.06

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Sep-20 9/30/2020 10/15/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.06

 $

                        0.06

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Oct-20 10/30/2020 11/13/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.06

 $

                        0.06

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Nov-20 11/30/2020 12/15/2020 Cash

 $

                     0.06

 $

                        0.06

 

                                -  

 

                                      -  

Dec-20   12/31/2020   1/15/2021   Cash  

 $

                     0.06

 

 $

                        0.06

 

 

                                -  

 

 

                                      -  

            Totals  

 $

                     0.78

 

 $

                        0.78

 

 $

                             -

 

 $

                                    -

 

(1) Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), for federal tax purposes, the Company’s cash dividend made on January 15, 2021 with a record date of December 31, 2020 is treated as received by stockholders on December 31, 2020 and included on the 2020 Form 1099-DIV.

(2) Ordinary Dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to “qualified REIT dividends” pursuant to IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Please consult your personal tax advisor.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

Wertpapier


