 

Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 JANUARY 2021 AT 14.00 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE


Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Saving Bank Plc


The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes the following to the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on March 30, 2021:

The number of members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be further confirmed at seven.

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the current Board members Aila Hemminki, Aki Jaskari, Timo Kokkala, Jyrki Mäkynen, Jarmo Salmi and Jaana Sandström to be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and as a new member Jarmo Partanen.

All candidates are proposed to be elected for the period starting at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, which will end at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2022. All nominees have given their consent to the election and are independent at the time of the election in their relationship with the company and its significant shareholders.

More detailed information on the Board members proposed for election:

AILA HEMMINKI
Aila Hemminki (born 1966) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2017. Hemminki works as a Change of Ownership Specialist for the Regional Organization of South Ostrobothnian Entrepreneurs since 2018. Hemminki established the Vauvatarvike Huvikumpu Ky (today Hevihill ky) in 1990 and worked as a shop trader until 2008. Since then, entrepreneurship has included management of rental properties. Aila Hemminki has held various positions at the Savings Bank Foundation of Kuortane during 2009-2017. She has been a deputy member of the Board of Hemimotors Oy since 1999 and a member of the Board of Into Seinäjoki since 2017. Jaskari holds a Master of Economic Sciences.

AKI JASKARI
Aki Jaskari (born 1961) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Jaskari has served as the CEO of Nerkoon Höyläämö Oy since 1995. In addition, Jaskari has been a member of the Advisory Board of Leppäkosken Sähkö Oy since 2001 and member of the Regional Advisory Committee of Pohjola Insurance Oy in 2001-2015. Jaskari holds a Master of Economic Sciences.

TIMO KOKKALA
Timo Kokkala (born 1960) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Kokkala has been an farm operator since 1989. In addition, Kokkala has served as the Chairman of the Board of Hauho Savings Bank in 1998-2008 and of Kantasäästöpankki Oy in 2009-2014 and as a member of the Supervisory Board in the Savings Bank Union in 2012-2014. Kokkala holds a Master of Science in Agriculture and Forestry.

Seite 1 von 4
Oma Saastopankki Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 JANUARY 2021 AT 14.00 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
Ørsted reorganises to position for future growth
New Drug Application Submitted to PMDA in Japan for Somatrogon, to Treat Pediatric Patients with ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend for the 2019 financial year