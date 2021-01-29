Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc

Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposal on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Saving Bank Plc





The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes the following to the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on March 30, 2021:

The number of members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be further confirmed at seven.

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee proposes that the current Board members Aila Hemminki, Aki Jaskari, Timo Kokkala, Jyrki Mäkynen, Jarmo Salmi and Jaana Sandström to be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and as a new member Jarmo Partanen.

All candidates are proposed to be elected for the period starting at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, which will end at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2022. All nominees have given their consent to the election and are independent at the time of the election in their relationship with the company and its significant shareholders.

More detailed information on the Board members proposed for election:

AILA HEMMINKI

Aila Hemminki (born 1966) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2017. Hemminki works as a Change of Ownership Specialist for the Regional Organization of South Ostrobothnian Entrepreneurs since 2018. Hemminki established the Vauvatarvike Huvikumpu Ky (today Hevihill ky) in 1990 and worked as a shop trader until 2008. Since then, entrepreneurship has included management of rental properties. Aila Hemminki has held various positions at the Savings Bank Foundation of Kuortane during 2009-2017. She has been a deputy member of the Board of Hemimotors Oy since 1999 and a member of the Board of Into Seinäjoki since 2017. Jaskari holds a Master of Economic Sciences.

AKI JASKARI

Aki Jaskari (born 1961) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Jaskari has served as the CEO of Nerkoon Höyläämö Oy since 1995. In addition, Jaskari has been a member of the Advisory Board of Leppäkosken Sähkö Oy since 2001 and member of the Regional Advisory Committee of Pohjola Insurance Oy in 2001-2015. Jaskari holds a Master of Economic Sciences.

TIMO KOKKALA

Timo Kokkala (born 1960) has been a member of OmaSp's Board of Directors since 2014. Kokkala has been an farm operator since 1989. In addition, Kokkala has served as the Chairman of the Board of Hauho Savings Bank in 1998-2008 and of Kantasäästöpankki Oy in 2009-2014 and as a member of the Supervisory Board in the Savings Bank Union in 2012-2014. Kokkala holds a Master of Science in Agriculture and Forestry.