Postal Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), announced today its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock in the amount of $0.2175 per share representing its sixth consecutive dividend increase since going public in 2019. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.
Tax Treatment 2020 Dividends
The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash dividends paid to the Company’s common shareholders for the tax year ended December 31, 2020:
|
Common Stock (CUSIP # 73757R 102)
|
Record
|
|
Payment
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
2020 Taxable
|
2/14/2020
|
|
2/28/2020
|
|
$0.1700
|
|
$0.1700
|
|
$0.1011
|
5/11/2020
|
|
5/29/2020
|
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare