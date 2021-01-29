Postal Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), announced today its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock in the amount of $0.2175 per share representing its sixth consecutive dividend increase since going public in 2019. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

