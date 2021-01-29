Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

Nerdy Inc. (“the Company” or “Nerdy”), a leading direct-to-consumer, curated gig economy platform for live online learning benefiting both learners and experts, has entered into an agreement to become a public company through a business combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Nerdy has built a comprehensive online learning destination that enables the delivery of scaled, high-quality live learning for people of all ages across thousands of subjects and multiple learning formats. Nerdy’s multi-format learning destination covers more than 3,000 subjects and includes one-on-one instruction, live small and large group classes and adaptive self-study tools. Nerdy’s proprietary platform leverages AI and a rich database of past learning interactions to source, evaluate and match top experts to learners, ensuring a high-quality experience on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s marketplace offers experts flexibility and collaborative tools for connecting with learners, and the opportunity to earn income from the convenience of home.

“We have built a proprietary AI-driven multi-format learning destination, leveraging the strong foundation of our flagship business, Varsity Tutors, one of the nation’s leading platforms for live online tutoring,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “What is so unique about what we have done is scale quality across thousands of subjects, multiple learning formats and tens of thousands of experts. Our direct-to-consumer, curated gig economy model allows us to deliver a high-quality learning experience at scale. We’re transforming how people learn at all age levels, from kindergarten to professional. With our new partners at TPG, we anticipate further investing in growth and expanding the breadth and reach of our platform.”

“TPG has a proven track record of helping high-growth, disruptive technology companies like Nerdy successfully transition to the public equity markets,” said Karl Peterson, Chairman of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and Managing Partner of TPG Pace Group. “Our experience identifying markets at inflection points and supporting disruptive high-growth companies, as well as our extensive public market experience, enables us to aid Nerdy in its growth journey. Nerdy is poised to breakout as it disrupts a large market where online adoption has lagged. We look forward to collaborating with Chuck and the talented Nerdy team in their transition to the public equity markets.”