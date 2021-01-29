Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan

In accordance with the Remuneration Policy approved at the annual general meeting on 17 December 2019, Ambu A/S has today launched a long-term incentive plan for the Executive Board. In addition, 186 key employees in the global organisation are enrolled in the plan on similar terms. In the plan, the Executive Board receives a total of up to 66,410 Performance Share Units (PSUs) while key employees receive a total of up to 139.266 PSUs. Each PSU may at vesting – on 1 January 2024 – be converted to one B share in Ambu A/S subject to the terms of the program.

The plan covers the financial year 2020/21, and the PSUs will be allocated based on how targets for organic revenue growth for 2020/21 are achieved. Final allocation will be within 0-100% of the grant. The aggregate fair market value of the total allocation at the time of grant equals DKK 43m.