 

Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 13:24  |  32   |   |   

In accordance with the Remuneration Policy approved at the annual general meeting on 17 December 2019, Ambu A/S has today launched a long-term incentive plan for the Executive Board. In addition, 186 key employees in the global organisation are enrolled in the plan on similar terms. In the plan, the Executive Board receives a total of up to 66,410 Performance Share Units (PSUs) while key employees receive a total of up to 139.266 PSUs. Each PSU may at vesting – on 1 January 2024 – be converted to one B share in Ambu A/S subject to the terms of the program.

The plan covers the financial year 2020/21, and the PSUs will be allocated based on how targets for organic revenue growth for 2020/21 are achieved. Final allocation will be within 0-100% of the grant. The aggregate fair market value of the total allocation at the time of grant equals DKK 43m.

Depending on the future development of the share price of the Ambu B share, the value of the PSUs will, at the time of vesting, be capped at four times the annual base salary measured at the time of the grant.

The share price used for calculating the number of PSUs has, in accordance with the policy, been the day of the annual general meeting in Ambu A/S in December 2020 and the following four trading days (9-15 December 2020).

CONTACTS

Investors
Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Media
Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Attachment


Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan In accordance with the Remuneration Policy approved at the annual general meeting on 17 December 2019, Ambu A/S has today launched a long-term incentive plan for the Executive Board. In addition, 186 key employees in the global organisation are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
Ørsted reorganises to position for future growth
New Drug Application Submitted to PMDA in Japan for Somatrogon, to Treat Pediatric Patients with ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:31 Uhr
Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
13:30 Uhr
Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
28.01.21
Completion of accelerated bookbuild offering
27.01.21
Status on accelerated bookbuild offering – Priced at DKK 262 per B share
27.01.21
Interim report for Q1 2020/21
27.01.21
Ambu A/S seeks to strengthen its capital base