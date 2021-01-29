Dada Announces Change to Board Composition

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced the appointment of a new director to its board of directors (the “Board”): Mr. Rui Yu, effective January 27, 2021. Mr. Zhenhui Wang has concurrently resigned from his position as a director of the Board. After the change, the Board will continue to consist of nine members, two of whom are independent directors.



Rui Yu is the chief executive officer of JD Logistics. Mr. Yu joined JD.com in 2008, and has held multiple executive positions within the company and its retail and logistics business groups. In particular, Mr. Yu has extensive experience in operation and management in the logistics industry. He served as head of both the Central China and Eastern China logistics units, where he was instrumental in establishing the industry leading position of JD Logistics, while helping to steer its fast-paced development. Previously, Mr. Yu also served as head of JD.com’s customer experience and service department, CEO of Yihaodian and chief human resources officer of JD.com. Mr. Yu has broad managerial experience and a comprehensive strategic vision, and is a leader trained and cultivated by JD.com. Mr. Yu holds an EMBA from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), and a bachelor of laws from China University of Political Science and Law.