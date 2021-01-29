Infosys Recognised among Top Employers Globally

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Awarded Top Employers Global 2021

certification in 20 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North

America



Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognized by the Top

Employers Institute

A%2F%2Fwww.top-employers.com%2Fen%2F&data=04%7C01%7Csonia.parveen%40infosys.com%

7Cd756728774d64e3f724708d8c40d2e92%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C

637474908176435144%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiL

CJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=URAFgfnQk45phxSBo8N%2BmrmgCm%2FUv71oU

ZvoMeAgNdA%3D&reserved=0) as a Top Employer 2021, across Europe, Middle East,

Asia Pacific and North America in recognition of its excellence in employment

practices.





Infosys has been recognized with the Top Employer Global certification across the following regions:
1. North America - USA, Canada, Mexico
2. Asia Pacific - India, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Japan
3. Middle East - UAE, Bahrain & Oman
4. Europe - Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer at Infosys, said, "This year's certification reinforces our dedication to supporting our people, especially in these unprecedented times. It is important to acknowledge the contribution and excellence that comes from investing in our workforce, and nurturing a workplace that champions fairness, integrity, transparency and drives leadership by example. Through our progressive 'people first' policies and practices, we are working to consistently improve employee value. Infosys is continually creating employee experiences with empathy, that can help an individual reach their potential and deliver at the highest level."

The Top Employers certification is also a recognition of Infosys' Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) vision to facilitate best-in-class employee experience and to be recognized among the best employers in the regions that Infosys operates.