 

Infosys Recognised among Top Employers Globally

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Awarded Top Employers Global 2021
certification in 20 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North
America

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognized by the Top
Employers Institute (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3
A%2F%2Fwww.top-employers.com%2Fen%2F&data=04%7C01%7Csonia.parveen%40infosys.com%
7Cd756728774d64e3f724708d8c40d2e92%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C
637474908176435144%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiL
CJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=URAFgfnQk45phxSBo8N%2BmrmgCm%2FUv71oU
ZvoMeAgNdA%3D&reserved=0) as a Top Employer 2021, across Europe, Middle East,
Asia Pacific and North America in recognition of its excellence in employment
practices.

Infosys has been recognized with the Top Employer Global certification (https://
apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.top-employers.com%
2Fen%2Fglobal-top-employers%2F&data=04%7C01%7Csonia.parveen%40infosys.com%7Cd756
728774d64e3f724708d8c40d2e92%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637474
908176445138%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI
6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=vZ7pglIThnsFE8NZWcqrsil8DRN0GCm2ImYZMALH1Go
%3D&reserved=0) across the following regions:

1. North America - USA, Canada, Mexico
2. Asia Pacific - India, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Japan
3. Middle East - UAE, Bahrain & Oman
4. Europe - Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania, France,
Ireland and the United Kingdom

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer at Infosys, said, "This year's certification
reinforces our dedication to supporting our people, especially in these
unprecedented times. It is important to acknowledge the contribution and
excellence that comes from investing in our workforce, and nurturing a workplace
that champions fairness, integrity, transparency and drives leadership by
example. Through our progressive 'people first' policies and practices, we are
working to consistently improve employee value. Infosys is continually creating
employee experiences with empathy, that can help an individual reach their
potential and deliver at the highest level."

The Top Employers certification is also a recognition of Infosys' Environment,
Social and Governance (https://www.infosys.com/content/dam/infosys-web/en/about/
corporate-responsibility/esg-vision-2030/vision-and-ambition-2030.html) (ESG)
vision to facilitate best-in-class employee experience and to be recognized
among the best employers in the regions that Infosys operates.
