 

PAR Technology Adds Craftable to its BRINK POS Integration Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

ParTech, Inc., a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, has added Craftable to its Brink integration ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Craftable’s platform provides single-site locations and multi-unit enterprises with ordering and purchasing capabilities, real-time inventory management, menu costing and engineering, AP automation and payments, and financial reporting.

As a result of Craftable’s ability to collect sales tickets and labor data in one place, restaurant operators have unprecedented visibility into their true costs. The platform also gives operators insight into sales and purchase data so they can track inventory and profits in real-time.

“PAR is pleased to add Craftable to its expanding Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships for ParTech, Inc. “Craftable’s platform will help Brink POS customers reduce food and labor costs, which will improve their bottom line during these changing times for restaurants.”

“We are passionate about supporting restaurant operators as they navigate these difficult months during the pandemic. Partnering with the Brink/PAR team allows us to offer a best-in-class restaurant management platform so operators can have better management over their food and operational costs. This partnership directly helps quick service restaurants closely monitor their costs, sales, and margins as restaurants are working with far less resources than they had previously,” said Phil Probert, Director of Partnerships at Craftable.

Craftable’s ability to automate profit and loss accountability gives restaurant operators greater visibility into their ordering, payments, inventory, invoices, menu costing, and more right from their POS terminal. These innovations are enabled through the Brink POS open API, resulting in reduced pour costs of 3 to 5%, 2 to 3% lower food costs, and a 50% reduction in labor costs.

Quick Facts

  • Founded in 2015 in the Silicon Valley with offices in Silicon Valley, Dallas, and New York
  • The Craftable suite includes: Bevager for the bar, Foodager for the kitchen, House for non F&B items, Books for invoicing & payments, and our newest product, Analytics, which unites sales, costs & labor together for rich business intelligence and daily prime cost reporting.
  • Who we work with: From single-site locations to multi-unit enterprise, we work with groups of all sizes in the following spaces: fine dining, fast casual, QSRs, bars & nightclubs, and hotels.

About Craftable

Launched in the heart of the San Francisco craft cocktail and farm-to-table movements, Craftable collaborates with restaurants and bars to drive profit and reduce labor costs. We serve over 50,000 hospitality professionals across North America by simplifying ordering, payments, inventory management, electronic invoicing, and recipe and menu costing while reducing back-office labor hours. Our cloud-based platform is available to use on any device - desktop, tablet, or mobile phone and includes unlimited free support for all users. For more information, visit https://craftable.com/.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

Par Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAR Technology Adds Craftable to its BRINK POS Integration Ecosystem ParTech, Inc., a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, has added Craftable to its Brink integration ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
PAR Technology Adds XPR to Its Brink POS Integration Ecosystem
20.01.21
The Future of Restaurant Technology Has Arrived: Introducing PAR Helix
13.01.21
CKE Restaurants Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS Software
12.01.21
ParTech, Inc. Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale Applications in Quick-Service/Fast-Casual Restaurants 2020–2021