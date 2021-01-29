Effective as of the open of trading on February 1, 2021, the investor fee per ETN for the ETNs will be equal to (1) 0.57% 1 times (2) the applicable closing indicative value on the immediately preceding calendar day times (3) the applicable daily index factor on that day (or, if such day is not an index business day, one) divided by (4) 365. Because the investor fee is calculated and subtracted from the closing indicative value on a daily basis, the net effect of the investor fee accumulates over time and is subtracted at the rate of 0.57% per year. Similarly, the net effect of the futures execution cost of 0.10% accumulates over time and is subtracted at the rate of 0.10% per year.

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it plans to reduce the investor fee for its iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETNs (the “ETNs”) which are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “OIL”.

Barclays may, at its sole discretion, increase the investor fee rate to its original rate of up to 0.75% per year by filing an amended pricing supplement for the ETNs with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issuing a press release announcing such increase no less than 15 calendar days prior to the effective date of such increase.

Anyone considering investing in the ETNs or continuing to hold the ETNs should consider the risks described in the prospectus for the ETNs when making an investment decision and consult with their broker or financial adviser to evaluate their investment in the ETNs.

The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see "Selected Risk Considerations" below and the risk factors included in the relevant prospectus.

