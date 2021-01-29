 

Barclays Announces Reduced Investor Fee for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETNs (Ticker OIL)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 13:30  |  50   |   |   

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it plans to reduce the investor fee for its iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETNs (the “ETNs”) which are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “OIL”.

Effective as of the open of trading on February 1, 2021, the investor fee per ETN for the ETNs will be equal to (1) 0.57%1 times (2) the applicable closing indicative value on the immediately preceding calendar day times (3) the applicable daily index factor on that day (or, if such day is not an index business day, one) divided by (4) 365. Because the investor fee is calculated and subtracted from the closing indicative value on a daily basis, the net effect of the investor fee accumulates over time and is subtracted at the rate of 0.57% per year. Similarly, the net effect of the futures execution cost of 0.10% accumulates over time and is subtracted at the rate of 0.10% per year.

Barclays may, at its sole discretion, increase the investor fee rate to its original rate of up to 0.75% per year by filing an amended pricing supplement for the ETNs with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issuing a press release announcing such increase no less than 15 calendar days prior to the effective date of such increase.

Anyone considering investing in the ETNs or continuing to hold the ETNs should consider the risks described in the prospectus for the ETNs when making an investment decision and consult with their broker or financial adviser to evaluate their investment in the ETNs.

The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see "Selected Risk Considerations" below and the risk factors included in the relevant prospectus.

The prospectus relating to the ETNs can be found on EDGAR, the SEC website at: www.sec.gov, as well as on the product website at the link listed below:

http://ipathetn.com/oilprospectus

Barclays is the issuer of iPath ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the Issuer’s agent in the distribution. Please contact Barclays for further questions:

Financial advisors:

Individual investors:

Seite 1 von 5
Barclays Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barclays Announces Reduced Investor Fee for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETNs (Ticker OIL) Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it plans to reduce the investor fee for its iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETNs (the “ETNs”) which are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “OIL”. Effective as of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Extension of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation
15.01.21
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Extension of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation
08.01.21
Barclays confirms the quarterly composition of the CIBC Atlas Select MLP Index