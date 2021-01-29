Chevron Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Chevron reported a full-year 2020 loss of $5.5 billion ($(2.96) per share - diluted), compared with earnings of $2.9 billion ($1.54 per share - diluted) in 2019. Included in 2020 were net charges for special items of $4.5 billion, compared to net charges of $8.7 billion for special items in 2019. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings in 2020 by $645 million. Adjusted loss of $368 million ($(0.20) per share - diluted) in full-year 2020 compares to adjusted earnings of $11.9 billion ($6.27 per share - diluted) in full-year 2019. For a reconciliation of adjusted earnings/(loss), see Attachment 5.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today reported a loss of $665 million ($(0.33) per share - diluted) for fourth quarter 2020, compared with a loss of $6.6 billion ($(3.51) per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2019. Included in the current quarter was a charge of $120 million associated with Noble Energy, Inc. acquisition costs. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $534 million. Adjusted loss of $11 million ($(0.01) per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2020 compares to adjusted earnings of $2.8 billion ($1.49 per share - diluted) in fourth quarter 2019.

Sales and other operating revenues in fourth quarter 2020 were $25 billion, compared to $35 billion in the year-ago period.

Earnings Summary Three Months

Ended Dec. 31 Year Ended

Ended Dec. 31 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings by business segment Upstream $501 $(6,734) $(2,433) $2,576 Downstream (338) 672 47 2,481 All Other (828) (548) (3,157) (2,133) Total (1)(2) $(665) $(6,610) $(5,543) $2,924 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $(534) $(256) $(645) $(304) (2) Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1)

“2020 was a year like no other,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “We were well positioned when the pandemic and economic crisis hit, and we exited the year with a strong balance sheet, having completed a major acquisition and increased our dividend payout for the 33rd consecutive year.”

“When market conditions deteriorated, we swiftly reduced capital spending by 35 percent from 2019 and also reduced operating costs, demonstrating our commitment to capital and cost discipline,” Wirth added. Excluding severance expense, 2020 operating expenses were down $1.4 billion from the prior year. Chevron also completed an enterprise-wide transformation program and the integration of Noble Energy, positioning the company for the future.

“The acquisition of Noble Energy was completed in October, adding high-quality assets, opportunities and people to Chevron,” Wirth said. The company also generated asset sales proceeds of $2.9 billion in 2020, including the sale of its Appalachia natural gas business in December. For 2018 through 2020, the company generated asset sales proceeds of $7.7 billion, in the middle of its guidance range of $5-$10 billion.

Chevron added 832 million barrels of net oil-equivalent proved reserves in 2020. These additions, which are subject to final reviews, are net of reductions associated with lower commodity prices, decisions to reduce capital funding for various projects and asset sales. The largest net additions were from the acquisition of Noble Energy and from assets in Kazakhstan. The largest net reductions were from assets in Australia, Venezuela, and the Permian Basin and asset sales in Appalachia. The company will provide additional details relating to 2020 reserve additions in its Annual Report on Form 10-K scheduled for filing with the SEC on February 25, 2021.

“In 2020, we increased production of renewable products and investments in low-carbon technologies, consistent with our commitment to succeed in a lower carbon future,” Wirth stated. During the year, the company announced first gas production at its CalBioGas renewable natural gas (RNG) joint venture in California, formed a new RNG partnership with Brightmark and announced first production of renewable base oil through its Novvi joint venture. The company also entered agreements to invest in carbon capture and other emerging low carbon technologies through its Future Energy Fund.

At year-end, balances of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $5.6 billion, a decrease of $0.1 billion from the end of 2019. Total debt at December 31, 2020 was $44.3 billion, an increase of $17.3 billion from a year earlier, including $9.4 billion from Noble Energy.

UPSTREAM

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.28 million barrels per day in fourth quarter 2020, an increase of 6 percent from a year ago. The increase was largely due to the Noble Energy acquisition, partially offset by production curtailments. Worldwide net oil-equivalent production for the full-year 2020 was 3.08 million barrels per day, an increase of 1 percent from the prior year.

U.S. Upstream Three Months

Ended Dec. 31 Year Ended

Ended Dec. 31 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings $101 $(7,465) $(1,608) $(5,094)

U.S. upstream operations earned $101 million in fourth quarter 2020, compared with a loss of $7.47 billion a year earlier. The increase was primarily due to the absence of fourth quarter 2019 impairments of $8.2 billion, partially offset by lower crude oil realizations.

The company’s average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $33 in fourth quarter 2020, down from $47 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $1.49 per thousand cubic feet in fourth quarter 2020, up from $1.10 in last year’s fourth quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 1.20 million barrels per day in fourth quarter 2020 was up 197,000 barrels per day from a year earlier. The increase was due to 231,000 barrels per day of production from the Noble Energy acquisition. Additional production increases from shale and tight properties in the Permian Basin were more than offset by normal field declines, weather effects in the Gulf of Mexico and a 25,000 barrels per day decrease related to the Appalachian asset sale. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production in fourth quarter 2020 increased 14 percent to 880,000 barrels per day, while net natural gas production increased 39 percent to 1.89 billion cubic feet per day, compared to last year’s fourth quarter.

International Upstream Three Months

Ended Dec. 31 Year Ended

Ended Dec. 31 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings* $400 $731 $(825) $7,670 *Includes foreign currency effects $(384) $(226) $(285) $(323)

International upstream operations earned $400 million in fourth quarter 2020, compared with $731 million a year ago. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to the absence of a 2019 gain of $1.2 billion on the sale of the U.K. Central North Sea assets, lower crude oil and natural gas realizations and lower crude oil sales volumes. Partially offsetting the decrease was the absence of fourth quarter 2019 write-offs and impairment charges of $2.2 billion along with lower operating expenses. Foreign currency effects had an unfavorable impact on earnings of $158 million between periods.

The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in fourth quarter 2020 was $40 per barrel, down from $57 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $4.23 per thousand cubic feet in the fourth quarter, compared with $5.71 in last year’s fourth quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 2.08 million barrels per day in fourth quarter 2020 was flat relative to fourth quarter 2019. Higher production due to 124,000 barrels per day of production from the Noble Energy acquisition and favorable entitlement effects were offset by production curtailments associated with OPEC+ restrictions and market conditions, asset sale-related decreases of 82,000 barrels per day and normal field declines. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production decreased 2 percent to 1.10 million barrels per day in fourth quarter 2020, while net natural gas production of 5.90 billion cubic feet per day increased 3 percent, compared to last year's fourth quarter.

DOWNSTREAM

U.S. Downstream Three Months

Ended Dec. 31 Year Ended

Ended Dec. 31 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings $(174) $488 $(571) $1,559

U.S. downstream operations reported a loss of $174 million in fourth quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $488 million a year earlier. The decrease was mainly due to lower margins on refined product sales and lower sales volumes, partially offset by lower operating expenses and higher earnings from 50 percent-owned Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Refinery crude oil input in fourth quarter 2020 decreased 17 percent to 806,000 barrels per day from the year-ago period, as the company cut refinery runs in response to the weak refining margin environment.

Refined product sales of 1.02 million barrels per day were also down 17 percent from fourth quarter 2019, mainly due to lower jet fuel, diesel and gasoline demand associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Downstream Three Months

Ended Dec. 31 Year Ended

Ended Dec. 31 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings* $(164) $184 $618 $922 *Includes foreign currency effects $(140) $(32) $(152) $17

International downstream operations reported a loss of $164 million in fourth quarter 2020, compared with earnings of $184 million a year earlier. The decrease in earnings was largely due to lower margins on refined product sales, partially offset by lower operating expenses. Foreign currency effects had an unfavorable impact on earnings of $108 million between periods.

Refinery crude oil input of 541,000 barrels per day in fourth quarter 2020 decreased 6 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to the economic slowdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by the absence of the fourth quarter 2019 major planned turnaround at the Star Petroleum Refining Company in Thailand.

Refined product sales of 1.23 million barrels per day in fourth quarter 2020 were down 4 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to lower jet fuel demand associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by higher diesel sales resulting from the second quarter 2020 acquisition of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd.

ALL OTHER

Three Months

Ended Dec. 31 Year Ended

Ended Dec. 31 Millions of dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Charges* $(828) $(548) $(3,157) $(2,133) *Includes foreign currency effects $(10) $2 $(208) $2

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges in fourth quarter 2020 were $828 million, compared to $548 million a year earlier. The increase in net charges between periods was mainly due to higher pension expenses and Noble Energy acquisition costs, partially offset by favorable tax items. Foreign currency effects increased net charges by $12 million between periods.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Cash flow from operations in 2020 was $10.6 billion, compared with $27.3 billion in 2019. Excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations in 2020 was $12.2 billion, compared with $25.8 billion in 2019.

CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES

Capital and exploratory expenditures in 2020 were $13.5 billion, compared with $21.0 billion in 2019. The amounts included $4.0 billion in 2020 and $6.1 billion in 2019 for the company’s share of expenditures by affiliates, which did not require cash outlays by the company. Expenditures for upstream represented 81 percent of the company-wide total in 2020. Included in 2020 were inorganic capital expenditures of $350 million primarily associated with the downstream acquisition of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd. The acquisition of Noble Energy is not included in the company’s capital and exploratory expenditures.

This press release includes adjusted earnings/(loss), which reflect earnings or losses excluding significant non-operational items including impairment charges, write-offs, severance costs, Noble Energy acquisition costs, gains on asset sales, unusual tax items, the Anadarko merger termination fee, foreign currency effects and other special items. We believe it is useful for investors to consider these figures in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation is shown in Attachment 5.

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 1 (Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts) (unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Three Months

Ended December 31 Year Ended

December 31 REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales and other operating revenues $ 24,843 $ 34,574 $ 94,471 $ 139,865 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 568 538 (472 ) 3,968 Other income (loss) (165 ) 1,238 693 2,683 Total Revenues and Other Income 25,246 36,350 94,692 146,516 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Purchased crude oil and products 13,387 19,693 50,488 80,113 Operating expenses * 6,488 7,214 25,416 25,945 Exploration expenses 367 272 1,537 770 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,486 16,429 19,508 29,218 Taxes other than on income 1,276 969 4,499 4,136 Interest and debt expense 199 178 697 798 Total Costs and Other Deductions 26,203 44,755 102,145 140,980 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (957 ) (8,405 ) (7,453 ) 5,536 Income tax expense (benefit) (301 ) (1,738 ) (1,892 ) 2,691 Net Income (Loss) (656 ) (6,667 ) (5,561 ) 2,845 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 (57 ) (18 ) (79 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

CHEVRON CORPORATION $ (665 ) $ (6,610 ) $ (5,543 ) $ 2,924 * Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs PER-SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation - Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (3.51 ) $ (2.96 ) $ 1.55 - Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (3.51 ) $ (2.96 ) $ 1.54 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's) - Basic 1,910,724 1,872,317 1,870,027 1,882,499 - Diluted 1,910,724 1,872,317 1,870,027 1,895,126

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 2 (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA Three Months

Ended December 31 Year Ended

December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Upstream United States $ 101 $ (7,465 ) $ (1,608 ) $ (5,094 ) International 400 731 (825 ) 7,670 Total Upstream 501 (6,734 ) (2,433 ) 2,576 Downstream United States (174 ) 488 (571 ) 1,559 International (164 ) 184 618 922 Total Downstream (338 ) 672 47 2,481 All Other (1) (828 ) (548 ) (3,157 ) (2,133 ) Total (2) $ (665 ) $ (6,610 ) $ (5,543 ) $ 2,924 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary) Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 5,596 $ 5,686 Marketable Securities $ 31 $ 63 Total Assets $ 239,790 $ 237,428 Total Debt $ 44,315 $ 26,973 Total Chevron Corporation Stockholders' Equity $ 131,688 $ 144,213 Three Months

Ended December 31 Year Ended

December 31 CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES(3) 2020 2019 2020 2019 United States Upstream $ 1,198 $ 2,268 $ 5,130 $ 8,197 Downstream 271 487 1,021 1,868 Other 43 132 226 365 Total United States 1,512 2,887 6,377 10,430 International Upstream 1,285 2,754 5,784 9,627 Downstream 376 370 1,325 920 Other 4 5 13 17 Total International 1,665 3,129 7,122 10,564 Worldwide $ 3,177 $ 6,016 $ 13,499 $ 20,994 (1) Includes worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities, and technology companies. (2) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1). (3) Includes interest in affiliates: United States $ 73 $ 112 $ 324 $ 368 International 846 1,422 3,658 5,744 Total $ 919 $ 1,534 $ 3,982 $ 6,112

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 3 (Billions of Dollars) (unaudited) SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)1 Year Ended

December 31 OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ (5.6 ) $ 2.8 Adjustments Depreciation, depletion and amortization 19.5 29.2 Distributions more (less) than income from equity affiliates 2.0 (2.1 ) Loss (gain) on asset retirements and sales (0.8 ) (1.4 ) Net foreign currency effects 0.6 0.3 Deferred income tax provision (3.6 ) (2.0 ) Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital (1.7 ) 1.5 Other operating activity — (1.1 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 10.6 $ 27.3 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (8.9 ) (14.1 ) Proceeds and deposits related to asset sales and returns of investment 3.0 3.0 Net maturities of (investments in) time deposits — 1.0 Other investing activity(2) (1.0 ) (1.2 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities $ (7.0 ) $ (11.5 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net change in debt 7.5 (7.8 ) Cash dividends — common stock (9.7 ) (9.0 ) Net sales (purchases) of treasury shares (1.5 ) (2.9 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests — — Net Cash Used for Financing Activities $ (3.7 ) $ (19.8 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (0.1 ) 0.3 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ (0.2 ) $ (3.6 ) (1) Totals may not match sum of parts due to presentation in billions. (2) Primarily borrowings of loans by equity affiliates.

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 4 (unaudited) OPERATING STATISTICS (1) Three Months

Ended December 31 Year Ended

December 31 NET LIQUIDS PRODUCTION (MB/D): (2) 2020 2019 2020 2019 United States 880 771 790 724 International 1,098 1,122 1,078 1,141 Worldwide 1,978 1,893 1,868 1,865 NET NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION (MMCF/D): (3) United States 1,892 1,363 1,607 1,225 International 5,904 5,747 5,683 5,932 Worldwide 7,796 7,110 7,290 7,157 TOTAL NET OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION (MB/D): (4) United States 1,195 998 1,058 929 International 2,082 2,080 2,025 2,129 Worldwide 3,277 3,078 3,083 3,058 SALES OF NATURAL GAS (MMCF/D): United States 3,581 4,121 3,894 4,016 International 5,369 5,713 5,634 5,869 Worldwide 8,950 9,834 9,528 9,885 SALES OF NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (MB/D): United States 249 284 233 231 International 104 92 120 106 Worldwide 353 376 353 337 SALES OF REFINED PRODUCTS (MB/D): United States 1,019 1,234 1,003 1,250 International (5) 1,228 1,278 1,221 1,327 Worldwide 2,247 2,512 2,224 2,577 REFINERY INPUT (MB/D): United States 806 975 793 947 International 541 576 584 617 Worldwide 1,347 1,551 1,377 1,564 (1) Includes interest in affiliates. (2) Includes net production of synthetic oil: Canada 60 58 54 53 Venezuela Affiliate — — — 3 (3) Includes natural gas consumed in operations (MMCF/D): United States 47 41 37 36 International 550 577 566 602 (4) Oil-equivalent production is the sum of net liquids production, net natural gas production and synthetic production. The oil-equivalent gas conversion ratio is 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas = 1 barrel of crude oil. (5) Includes share of affiliate sales (MB/D): 337 385 348 379

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW Attachment 5 (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax REPORTED EARNINGS U.S. Upstream $ 101 $ (7,465 ) $ (1,608 ) $ (5,094 ) Int'l Upstream 400 731 (825 ) 7,670 U.S. Downstream (174 ) 488 (571 ) 1,559 Int'l Downstream (164 ) 184 618 922 All Other (828 ) (548 ) (3,157 ) (2,133 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron $ (665 ) $ (6,610 ) $ (5,543 ) $ 2,924 SPECIAL ITEMS U.S. Upstream Impairments & write-offs $ — $ — $ — $ (10,639 ) $ 2,469 $ (8,170 ) $ (1,575 ) $ 385 $ (1,190 ) $ (10,639 ) $ 2,469 $ (8,170 ) Severance accruals — — — — — — (157 ) 37 (120 ) — — — Noble acquisition costs (25 ) 5 (20 ) — — — (25 ) 5 (20 ) — — — Int'l Upstream Asset sale gains — — — 1,319 (119 ) 1,200 550 — 550 1,319 (119 ) 1,200 Impairments & write-offs — — — (2,464 ) 284 (2,180 ) (4,106 ) 516 (3,590 ) (2,464 ) 284 (2,180 ) Severance accruals — — — — — — (374 ) 84 (290 ) — — — Tax Items — — — — — — — 690 690 — 180 180 U.S. Downstream Severance accruals — — — — — — (109 ) 29 (80 ) — — — Int'l Downstream Severance accruals — — — — — — (79 ) 19 (60 ) — — — All Other Mining remediation — — — — — — (118 ) 28 (90 ) — — — Repatriation tax — — — — — — — — — — (430 ) (430 ) Severance accruals — — — — — — (295 ) 65 (230 ) — — — Anadarko merger termination fee — — — — — — — — — 1,000 (260 ) 740 Noble acquisition costs (127 ) 27 (100 ) — — — (127 ) 27 (100 ) — — — Total Special Items $ (152 ) $ 32 $ (120 ) $ (11,784 ) $ 2,634 $ (9,150 ) $ (6,415 ) $ 1,885 $ (4,530 ) $ (10,784 ) $ 2,124 $ (8,660 ) FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS Int'l Upstream $ (384 ) $ (226 ) $ (285 ) $ (323 ) Int'l Downstream (140 ) (32 ) (152 ) 17 All Other (10 ) 2 (208 ) 2 Total Foreign Currency Effects $ (534 ) $ (256 ) $ (645 ) $ (304 ) ADJUSTED EARNINGS/(LOSS)* U.S. Upstream $ 121 $ 705 $ (278 ) $ 3,076 Int'l Upstream 784 1,937 2,100 8,793 U.S. Downstream (174 ) 488 (491 ) 1,559 Int'l Downstream (24 ) 216 830 905 All Other (718 ) (550 ) (2,529 ) (2,445 ) Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) $ (11 ) $ 2,796 $ (368 ) $ 11,888 Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 1.49 $ (0.20 ) $ 6.27 * Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) is defined as Net Income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation excluding special items and foreign currency effects.

