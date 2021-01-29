Nextech AR Signs Contract with the Canadian Society of Physician Leaders

Nextech’s virtual experience platform will support leading physicians from all over Canada as they virtually network during COVID-19



Nextech AR’s Virtual Events and Video Platform (VXP) sees accelerating Sales Momentum Globally with large Scale Global Enterprise and Institutional Customer Wins

The global virtual events market is expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (AR), virtual event live streaming experiences plus services for 3D ads, eCommerce, and education today announced that the Canadian Society of Physician Leaders (CSPL) has selected Nextech AR’s Platform to host this year’s Canadian Conference on Physician Leadership (CCPL) taking place April 26-29, 2021.

Using Nextech’s VXP platform, conference attendees will have access to immersive interactive virtual discussions, scalable-secure video-streaming, chat and a number of augmented reality experiences including human holograms capabilities that will aid in bringing an in-person-like element to attendees’ conference experience.

Many attendees of the CCPL are looking to receive continuing medical education credits (CME) during the event, a process which is challenging to translate to a fully virtual environment. To this end, Nextech’s VXP will utilize AI to enable accurate tracking of attendee journeys, to allow for accurate administration of CME throughout the event, a key feature of the annual conference.

Carol Rochefort, CSPL Executive Director comments, “We are extremely pleased and excited to be hosting our annual leadership conference on Nextech’s VXP. When seeking out partners for our first-ever virtual event, what stood out to us the most were the full-service capabilities this platform had to offer. Our attendees expect continuing medical education (CME) accreditation, so it was essential for us to use a platform capable of accurate tracking and monitoring.” She continues, “In addition to offering full-service capabilities, the platform was incredibly easy to navigate right off the bat. We’re hosting this event at a truly unprecedented time for the medical community so having a reliable, user-friendly setting in which professionals can collaborate on crucial issues is more important than ever.”