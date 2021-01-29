 

Nextech AR Signs Contract with the Canadian Society of Physician Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 13:30  |  58   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (AR), virtual event live streaming experiences plus services for 3D ads, eCommerce, and education today announced that the Canadian Society of Physician Leaders (CSPL) has selected Nextech AR’s Platform to host this year’s Canadian Conference on Physician Leadership (CCPL) taking place April 26-29, 2021.

Using Nextech’s VXP platform, conference attendees will have access to immersive interactive virtual discussions, scalable-secure video-streaming, chat and a number of augmented reality experiences including human holograms capabilities that will aid in bringing an in-person-like element to attendees’ conference experience.

Many attendees of the CCPL are looking to receive continuing medical education credits (CME) during the event, a process which is challenging to translate to a fully virtual environment. To this end, Nextech’s VXP will utilize AI to enable accurate tracking of attendee journeys, to allow for accurate administration of CME throughout the event, a key feature of the annual conference.

Carol Rochefort, CSPL Executive Director comments, “We are extremely pleased and excited to be hosting our annual leadership conference on Nextech’s VXP. When seeking out partners for our first-ever virtual event, what stood out to us the most were the full-service capabilities this platform had to offer. Our attendees expect continuing medical education (CME) accreditation, so it was essential for us to use a platform capable of accurate tracking and monitoring.” She continues, “In addition to offering full-service capabilities, the platform was incredibly easy to navigate right off the bat. We’re hosting this event at a truly unprecedented time for the medical community so having a reliable, user-friendly setting in which professionals can collaborate on crucial issues is more important than ever.”

Seite 1 von 3


NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Signs Contract with the Canadian Society of Physician Leaders Nextech’s virtual experience platform will support leading physicians from all over Canada as they virtually network during COVID-19Nextech AR’s Virtual Events and Video Platform (VXP) sees accelerating Sales Momentum Globally with large Scale …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce ...
Kandi Contracts to Sell 3,000 EVs to Rideshare Partner
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Company Stock
26.01.21
Nextech’s InfernoAR Signs Annual License Contract With National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD)
25.01.21
Nextech AR Signs Virtual Events & Experiences Preferred Channel Partner Deal with Strategic Site Selection
22.01.21
NexTech Sells Its Treasury Bitcoin Holdings and Books a Profit
21.01.21
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021
20.01.21
Nextech AR Integrates Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform
19.01.21
Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021
15.01.21
Nextech AR Signs Poly Deal
13.01.21
Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg and Former MSFT President, Hareesh Achi, to Present on Proactive Investors Livestream, Thursday, January 14, 2021
12.01.21
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Bookings

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
74
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?