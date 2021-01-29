 

Thryv Wins 2020 APPEALIE SaaS Award for Customer Success

Dallas, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform built for small business, today announced that it has been named the 2020 APPEALIE SaaS Award Winner for Customer Success. 

The APPEALIE SaaS Award selections focus on SaaS applications that honor “customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences,” said Matt Harney, founder of APPEALIE. 

The awards are based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores and customer responses to APPEALIE’s proprietary survey, as well as additional due diligence, determined by award categories. The Customer Success Award is judged by customer success experts, who review customer testimonials and outcomes. 

"'Client-devoted’ is the perfect way to describe our team at Thryv,” said Grant Freeman, Thryv’s VP of Client Success. “We are far more than a software platform. We are a team dedicated to providing the level of service needed to ensure our clients succeed at using our software to achieve their goals, and, in turn, succeed in delivering a seamless end-to-end experience for their customers, as well.” 

Added Freeman: “We offer our users something they won’t find with other small business SaaS providers in the market: catered coaching sessions during onboarding and free, ongoing 24-7 live support. This puts Thryv in a class by itself, and ensures our users don’t miss a beat in their day-to-day operations.” 

Thryv’s software allows users to deliver a better experience for their clients with the functionality to create personalized touchpoints throughout the entire customer journey. These customizable touchpoints include: 

  • Automated marketing, such as welcome emails or text message appointment reminders
  • Service packages to boost customer loyalty, such as multi-visit fitness packages or home maintenance packages
  • Anytime online scheduling
  • Listings control and social media management
  • Review requests and management
  • Easy payments via ThryvPaySM, the fully integrated payment processing service 

Plus, Thryv users have access to round-the-clock Thryv experts, providing setup and activation support along with in-app help videos, tutorials and a dedicated online knowledge center. 

