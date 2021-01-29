Mandalay Resources Corporation Intersects 0.11 Metres of 460.5 g/t Gold and 0.20 Metres of 165.1 g/t Gold in Initial Stepout Drill Hole Under the Youle Deposit

460.5 g/t gold over a partially recovered true width of 0.11 m in BC176; and

in BC176; and 165.1 g/t gold over a true width of 0.20 m in BC176W1 wedge hole off BC176.

Notes:

True width of BC176 is quoted from only recovered core. There is approximately an additional 40% of veined core that was not recovered. Further intercept details can be found in Table 1 in the Appendix to this document.

Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, commented, “We are excited by the initial drill hole underneath the Youle deposit as it returned a very significant intersection of high gold grades in both the parent hole and confirmatory wedge hole approximately one metre away. At approximately 90 metres below the last intercept on Youle, this discovery may indicate a new gold mineralized structure below and separate from the high-grade Youle deposit. This is a major milestone for our exploration program so early in the year and reinforces our planned 2021 program of deeper drilling below several of the known deposits.”

The Initial Intercept

Study of the structural dynamics within and surrounding the Youle deposit highlighted the distinct probability of a continuation to auriferous veining within a subvertical geometry underneath the westerly-dipping Youle deposit. BC176 was the initial drill hole within the program to test this target. At approximately 90 metres below the deepest known intercept on Youle and 200 metres below current on vein development, BC176 intercepted a quartz structure with abundant visible gold (Figure 1 and 3). Unfortunately, the intercept was not fully recovered and it is estimated that approximately 40% of the intercept was ground away in the drilling process. 0.58 m (down hole length) of core containing the auriferous quartz vein was recovered assaying 460.5 g/t gold.