 

Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License Application for Aducanumab

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 13:30  |  108   |   |   

The new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date set by the FDA is June 7, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period by three months for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is June 7, 2021.

As part of the ongoing review, Biogen submitted a response to an information request by the FDA, including additional analyses and clinical data, which the FDA considered a Major Amendment to the application that will require additional time for review.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Biogen!
Long
Basispreis 243,67€
Hebel 10,45
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 298,44€
Hebel 7,95
Ask 1,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are committed to working with the FDA as it completes its review of the aducanumab application,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Offer at Biogen. “We want to thank the FDA for its continued diligence during the review.”

Biogen submitted the aducanumab BLA to the FDA in July 2020. The FDA accepted the BLA in August 2020 and granted Priority Review.

About Aducanumab

Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Based on clinical data from patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s disease, aducanumab has the potential to impact underlying disease pathophysiology, slow cognitive and functional decline and provide benefits on patients’ ability to perform activities of daily living, including conducting personal finances, performing household chores, such as cleaning, shopping and doing laundry, and independently traveling out of the home. If approved, aducanumab would be the first treatment to meaningfully change the course of the disease for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Biogen licensed aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative development and license agreement. Since October 2017 Biogen and Eisai have collaborated on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally.

About Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that impairs thinking, memory and independence, leading to premature death. The disease is a growing global health crisis, affecting those living with the disease and their families. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tens of millions of people worldwide live with Alzheimer’s disease, and the number will grow in the years ahead, outpacing the healthcare resources needed to manage it and costing billions of dollars.

Seite 1 von 4
Biogen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License Application for Aducanumab The new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date set by the FDA is June 7, 2021 CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced that the U.S. Food …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce ...
Kandi Contracts to Sell 3,000 EVs to Rideshare Partner
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:38 Uhr
DAX technisch angeschlagen - Biogen vor Zahlen ein Kauf?
10:23 Uhr
Mit diesem ETF auf Moderna und den Biotechnologie-Sektor setzen
28.01.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) erneut fest, US-Sektor dreht nach oben
27.01.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) setzt Rally fort, Short Seller unter Druck
26.01.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) sehr fest
25.01.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) gesucht, MagForce (MF6) konsolidieren; US-Sektor zieht an
22.01.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) und Evotec (EVT) klettern
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
15.01.21
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) etwas fester, 4SC (VSC) rutschen ab
13.01.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MorphoSys (MOR) fester

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
68
Biogen kappt Jahresziele - Schlechtere Aussichten für Kassenschlager Tecfidera