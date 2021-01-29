In accordance with its long-term incentive program ("LTIP") Ambu A/S has allocated performance share units (PSUs) to members of the Executive Board. Reference is made to the company announcement of 29 January 2021 regarding the implementation of the program and the first allocations.

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Ambu A/S hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Ambu's shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ambu A/S.