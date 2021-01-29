 

Puma Biotechnology Presents Interim Results from the Phase II SUMMIT Trial of Neratinib for EGFR Exon 18-Mutated, Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at WCLC 2020

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, presented interim results from the ongoing SUMMIT trial of neratinib in the cohort of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with epidermal growth factor (EGFR) exon 18 mutations who have been previously treated with an EGFR targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The data were presented in an oral discussion at the 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2020) presented by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) that is currently taking place in Singapore. The presentation, entitled, “Neratinib in Pretreated EGFR Exon 18-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Initial Findings from the SUMMIT Basket Trial,” is being presented at an Oral Session by Valentina Boni, MD, PhD, START Madrid-CIOCC, Centro Oncologico Clara Campal, HM Sanchinarro.

The Phase II SUMMIT basket trial is an open-label, multicenter, multinational study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of neratinib administered daily to patients who have solid tumors with activating EGFR exon 18 or HER2 mutations. In the EGFR exon 18 mutation cohort, patients with lung cancer with single or complex EGFR exon 18 mutations, who were EGFR TKI naïve or were previously exposed to EGFR TKI, were enrolled into this study and received 240 mg of neratinib daily as a single agent.

In this cohort of 11, patients had received a median of 2 prior lines of therapy in the metastatic setting (range 1-3 prior regimens) before entering the trial. 10 patients had been previously treated with an EGFR targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor (gefitinib, erlotinib, osimertinib and/or afatinib).

The interim efficacy results from the trial showed that for the 10 evaluable patients who had previously been treated with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, 6 patients (60%) experienced a partial response, which included 4 patients (40%) with a confirmed partial response. 8 patients (80%) experienced clinical benefit (clinical benefit is defined as confirmed complete response or partial response or stable disease for at least 16 weeks). The median duration of response was 7.5 months and the median progression-free survival was 9.1 months. The success criteria for both the 1st stage and the 2nd stage of the Simon’s 2-stage design were met and enrollment in the 2nd stage of this cohort continues.

