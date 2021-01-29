AXIS Re Welcomes Katie Partington Howarth as Chief Underwriting Officer

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that Katie Partington Howarth has been named Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of the Reinsurance Products Division. In this role, Ms. Partington Howarth will be responsible for the global underwriting approach and portfolio management for all lines of business across AXIS Re. Based in Bermuda, she will be a member of the Reinsurance Leadership Team, reporting to AXIS Re CEO Steve Arora.

“Katie is a highly accomplished and widely respected reinsurance leader. She brings unique versatility – combining technical underwriting skills, analytical and portfolio management acumen, and a commercial perspective,” said Mr. Arora. “With a proven track record of success in underwriting and managing portfolios across multiple global markets, Katie will play an important role as we continue on our path to be a profitability leader in the reinsurance industry. We are excited by her energy and caliber.”