Moog Reports First Quarter Results

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today financial results for the first quarter ended January 2, 2021.

Aircraft Controls segment revenues in the quarter were $287 million, down 16% year over year. Military aircraft sales were $206 million, 18% higher than a year ago. Military OEM sales increased 26%, to $149 million, tied to very strong F-35 Joint Strike Fighter sales, foreign military sales and funded development programs. Military aftermarket sales were 3% higher, on increased sales across most of the portfolio.

Commercial aircraft revenues were $81 million, 51% lower than a year ago. Sales to commercial OEM customers were down 56%, as production declined significantly at both Boeing and Airbus. Commercial aftermarket sales decreased 32% on lower repair and overhaul activity.

In the quarter, Space and Defense segment revenues were $188 million, an increase of 1% year over year. Space sales were up 24%, to $78 million, the result of increased sales for NASA programs, hypersonics programs and integrated space vehicles. Defense sales were down 11%, at $110 million. Lower sales of missile steering controls and security applications partially offset increases in sales of military vehicle and naval application products.

Industrial Systems segment sales in the quarter were $209 million, down 9% from a year ago. Medical product sales increased 3%, to $65 million, on higher pump sales. Energy product sales were down 4%, the result of a decrease in offshore exploration activity. Sales of products for industrial automation applications were off 11%, with weakness seen across the portfolio. Simulation and test product sales were off 29% on lower demand for flight simulation products used for aircraft pilot training.

Consolidated 12-month backlog was $1.9 billion, up 14% from a year ago.

“Given the continued challenges of COVID, our first quarter results were very respectable,” said John Scannell, Chairman and CEO. “Comparing our first quarter performance with the third and fourth quarters of FY ’20, our sales held steady and our earnings per share were up nicely. We had another quarter of strong free cash flow and we completed the acquisition of Genesys Aerosystems in our Aircraft Controls segment.”

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Net sales $ 683,954 $ 754,843 Cost of sales 494,311 543,586 Gross profit 189,643 211,257 Research and development 28,008 28,208 Selling, general and administrative 99,603 98,367 Interest 8,420 10,232 Other 3,241 7,546 Earnings before income taxes 50,371 66,904 Income taxes 12,529 16,877 Net earnings $ 37,842 $ 50,027 Net earnings per share Basic $ 1.18 $ 1.45 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.44 Average common shares outstanding Basic 32,074,873 34,510,851 Diluted 32,237,212 34,787,404

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 286,774 $ 339,954 Space and Defense Controls 188,162 186,240 Industrial Systems 209,018 228,649 Net sales $ 683,954 $ 754,843 Operating profit: Aircraft Controls $ 27,922 $ 38,592 9.7 % 11.4 % Space and Defense Controls 23,046 25,282 12.2 % 13.6 % Industrial Systems 19,898 26,799 9.5 % 11.7 % Total operating profit 70,866 90,673 10.4 % 12.0 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 8,420 10,232 Equity-based compensation expense 2,502 2,381 Non-service pension expense 920 3,601 Corporate and other expenses, net 8,653 7,555 Earnings before income taxes $ 50,371 $ 66,904

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) January 2,

2021 October 3,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,639 $ 84,583 Restricted cash 695 489 Receivables, net 872,843 855,535 Inventories, net 646,627 623,043 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,119 49,837 Total current assets 1,664,923 1,613,487 Property, plant and equipment, net 609,358 600,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,772 68,393 Goodwill 866,366 821,856 Intangible assets, net 117,717 85,046 Deferred income taxes 20,524 18,924 Other assets 18,888 17,627 Total assets $ 3,366,548 $ 3,225,831 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 69,148 $ 350 Accounts payable 173,256 176,868 Accrued compensation 102,138 109,510 Contract advances 234,480 203,338 Accrued liabilities and other 234,840 220,488 Total current liabilities 813,862 710,554 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 898,078 929,982 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 189,081 183,366 Deferred income taxes 47,829 40,474 Other long-term liabilities 114,454 118,372 Total liabilities 2,063,304 1,982,748 Shareholders’ equity Common stock - Class A 43,802 43,799 Common stock - Class B 7,478 7,481 Additional paid-in capital 505,038 472,645 Retained earnings 2,142,566 2,112,734 Treasury shares (1,000,795 ) (990,783 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (78,597 ) (64,242 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (65,986 ) (53,098 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (250,262 ) (285,453 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,303,244 1,243,083 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,366,548 $ 3,225,831

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 37,842 $ 50,027 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 18,647 18,386 Amortization 2,841 3,281 Deferred income taxes (139 ) 3,205 Equity-based compensation expense 2,502 2,381 Other 1,544 (1,017 ) Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables 3,664 (19,519 ) Inventories (4,058 ) (13,782 ) Accounts payable (7,510 ) (29,153 ) Contract advances 29,712 40,215 Accrued expenses 6,989 (26,998 ) Accrued income taxes 8,831 5,349 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 5,022 8,327 Other assets and liabilities (11,792 ) 1,404 Net cash provided by operating activities 94,095 42,106 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (77,708 ) (53,906 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,309 ) (27,310 ) Other investing transactions 1,604 (3,684 ) Net cash used by investing activities (96,413 ) (84,900 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 271,700 272,000 Payments on revolving lines of credit (235,700 ) (617,500 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 25,100 — Payments on long-term debt (27,586 ) — Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs — 492,750 Payments on finance lease obligations (488 ) (88 ) Payment of dividends (8,010 ) (8,661 ) Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (11,674 ) (57,776 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 274 — Purchase of stock held by SECT (655 ) (2,440 ) Other financing transactions — (1,895 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,961 76,390 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,619 1,147 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,262 34,743 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 85,072 92,548 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 98,334 $ 127,291

