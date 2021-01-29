Laureate Education Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BALTIMORE, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results and the Company's business outlook.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.-based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 7316078. Replays of the entire call will be available through March 4, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.-based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 7316078.