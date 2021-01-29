 

Laureate Education Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

BALTIMORE, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.-based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 7316078. Replays of the entire call will be available through March 4, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.-based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 7316078.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.
At Laureate Education, Inc., we understand the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, we have remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. We know that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. Our longstanding commitment to operating with purpose is evidenced by our status as one of the world’s largest Certified B Corporations and being the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.                                                                           
Adam Smith
adam.smith@laureate.net
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724                                                                                          

Source: Laureate Education, Inc.        


Laureate Education Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laureate Education Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call BALTIMORE, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the stock market opens. Following the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce ...
Kandi Contracts to Sell 3,000 EVs to Rideshare Partner
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus