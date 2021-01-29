New gold targets defined - Sandman land position significantly expands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“ Gold Bull ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce it has increased its land position at Sandman by 24%. Gold Bull has staked and secured an additional 388 mineral claims, adding an additional 2817.2 hectares (28.17 square kilometers) to its 100% owned land holding, located near the town of Winnemucca in Nevada, USA.

Sandman land holding expanded by 24%

388 new claims for 2817 additional hectares added (28 km 2 )

Ground Geophysics survey (3D IP) at Sandman completed

Drilling planned to commence in February (post transfer of all permits)

Updated NI43-101 resource estimate expected next week



Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

Based on scientific data, our Geology team identified additional gold exploration targets located immediately adjacent to our Sandman project that were on open ground. We have successfully staked all these new targets and have further bolstered and secured our premier land position in this extraordinarily rich gold mining district.

2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Gold Bull. We look forward to sharing our Sandman Resource Estimate upon receiving it soon, and to commencing our maiden drill program at Sandman shortly thereafter.

Background

Gold Bull’s Nevada based geology team conducted a comprehensive project generation review of the regional geology surrounding Sandman. The Company has increased its land holding to capture previously open Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ground that is considered highly prospective to host gold mineralisation, based on scientific datasets such as geochemistry, geophysics, and geological mapping. The Company conducted site visits to verify the prospectivity of the targets. The new targets are adjoining to the Company’s Sandman project. Gold Bull’s Sandman land holding now covers >11709 hectares (>117 km2).

Figure 1. General location of Gold Bull’s three 100% owned US projects



Figure 2. Sandman Landholding showing proposed Phase 1 drill holes and known resource areas. Phase 1 drill program is anticipated to commence in February, upon receiving/transferring all required permits.



Qualified Person

Cherie Leeden, B.Sc Applied Geology (Honours), MAIG, a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Ms. Leeden is the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.