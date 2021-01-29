 

Bragg Gaming Debuts in Czech Republic and Slovakia with SYNOT Group Brands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSX:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), announced today that it has entered the Czech and Slovakian markets through a partnership with major omni-channel platform provider SYNOT INTERACTIVE, part of the SYNOT Group and EASIT.

Through the agreement, leading omni-channel platform providers SYNOT INTERACTIVE and EASIT will be able to offer ORYX’s content to a number of major operators in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as other key regulated territories.

Large portions of ORYX’s RGS content have already been added to the SYNOT INTERACTIVE platform and made available to partners including leading Czech operator SYNOT TIP, MaxBet in Serbia and Joker in Latvia. Tipos, Slovakia’s national lottery operator, will also have access to selected games from ORYX’s premium RGS partners through EASIT’s gaming platform. 

“As we enter the new year we continue to focus on expanding into new regulated markets and growing the reach of our products,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “The Czech online market has seen impressive growth since it opened up for licensing and we are excited about the opportunity that lies ahead by partnering with EASIT and SYNOT INTERACTIVE and reaching leading operators in Slovakia, as well as other regions.”  

“We are looking forward to our cooperation and we are very excited about the games that ORYX provides,” said Jiri Klusacek, Head of Sales at EASIT. “By adding the ORYX content to our omni-channel platform we are extending our possibilities and we are able to offer great gaming content to our operators in seven different markets.”

The new market entry marks yet another milestone for Bragg, which has recently significantly enhanced its presence across Europe. Bragg’s ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions. 

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSX:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Kelly Morgan
kelly.morgan@kaiserpartners.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
tim@bragg.games


Bragg Gaming Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bragg Gaming Debuts in Czech Republic and Slovakia with SYNOT Group Brands TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSX:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), announced today that it has entered the Czech and Slovakian markets through a partnership with major omni-channel platform provider SYNOT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
28.01.21
Bragg Gaming Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
27.01.21
Bragg Gaming Starts Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange
26.01.21
Bragg Gaming Provides Corporate Update in Advance of Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange
22.01.21
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
21.01.21
Bragg Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration
20.01.21
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
20.01.21
Bragg Gaming Closes Earn-out Conversion
19.01.21
Bragg Gaming to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
13.01.21
Bragg Closes $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
121
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???