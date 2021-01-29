 

VYNE Therapeutics Announces Closing of $50 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 14:00  |  68   |   |   

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering of an aggregate of 21,097,046 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.37 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

After deducting placement agent’s fees, advisory fees and other offering expenses payable by VYNE, VYNE received net proceeds of approximately $46.7 million. VYNE intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In addition to the proceeds raised in the registered direct offering, the Company raised an additional $34.3 million of net proceeds from sales of common stock through the Company’s existing “at-the-market” program over the last three months and prior to the commencement of the registered direct offering. With the combined net proceeds of $81.0 million received from the registered direct offering and the “at-the-market” offerings, in addition to the Company’s existing cash and investments as of December 31, 2020 and projected cash flows from revenues, the Company expects to have sufficient cash to fund its operating expense and capital requirements through the end of 2022. Accordingly, the Company has terminated its “at-the-market” program.

The shares of common stock sold in the registered direct offering were offered pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement (File No. 333-229482) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on February 12, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares being offered was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail: placements@hcwco.com or by telephone: (646) 975-6996.

Seite 1 von 3
VYNE Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VYNE Therapeutics Announces Closing of $50 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Provides Corporate Update BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering of an aggregate of 21,097,046 shares of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
VYNE Therapeutics Announces $50 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
21.01.21
VYNE Therapeutics Announces Contract Execution for AMZEEQ (minocycline) and ZILXI (minocycline) with Major Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Company
05.01.21
VYNE Therapeutics to Present at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event this Week

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
196
VYNE Therapeutics ehem. Menlo Therapeutics