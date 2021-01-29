 

Delisting of Certificates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-02-12.

ISIN
FI4000254172
FI4000316203
FI4000365275
FI4000392634
FI4000393210
FI4000433628
FI4000433743
FI4000434717
FI4000434766
FI4000436126
FI4000437801
FI4000438650
FI4000438692

