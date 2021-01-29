Delisting of Certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.01.2021, 13:53 | 30 | 0 | 0 29.01.2021, 13:53 | Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-02-12. ISIN FI4000254172 FI4000316203 FI4000365275 FI4000392634 FI4000393210 FI4000433628 FI4000433743 FI4000434717 FI4000434766 FI4000436126 FI4000437801 FI4000438650 FI4000438692 Attachment Delisting low NAV FI 20210212





