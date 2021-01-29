 

Metromile Receives the Necessary Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Business Combination with INSU Acquisition Corp. II

SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetroMile, Inc. (“Metromile”), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, announced it has received the necessary regulatory approvals, including approval from the Delaware Department of Insurance and the California Department of Insurance, to consummate the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“INSU II”) (NASDAQ: INAQ).

INSU II intends to hold its Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of INSU II’s stockholders on February 9, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. In light of the novel coronavirus (referred to as “COVID-19”) pandemic and to support the well-being of INSU II’s stockholders and partners, the Special Meeting will be completely virtual. Holders of INSU II’s shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on December 30, 2020 (the “Record Date”) are entitled to vote at the virtual Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, INSU anticipates that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

More information about voting and attending the Special Meeting is included in the proxy statement/ prospectus originally filed by INSU II with the SEC on November 27, 2020, as amended, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Joe Pooler, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, INSU Acquisition Corp. II, 2929 Arch Street, Suite 1703, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104. INSU II encourages you to read the proxy statement / prospectus carefully. The deadline for INSU II’s public stockholders to exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination is February 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call INSU II’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, at (800) 662-5200; banks and brokers can call (203) 658-9400.

About Metromile

Metromile is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile, instead of the industry standard approximations and estimates that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

