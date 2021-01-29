 

Electric Car Wars Who Will Come Out on Top

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle stocks have been on fire this past year, outperforming every other sector in the market. The sector's favorite benchmark--Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)--has climbed 75.3% over the past 12 months and is already up 13.6% YTD, managing to even outperform the red-hot biotech sector as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout gets underway.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), Xpeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO).

Incredibly, EV and clean energy have continued to post impressive growth numbers amid the ongoing pandemic. Indeed, the latest report by clean energy watchdog Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has revealed that investments in renewable energy capacity came to $303.5 billion, up 2% on the year, thanks mainly to the biggest-ever build-out of solar projects as well as a $50 billion surge for offshore wind. 

The EV sector has emerged on top, with investments in the burgeoning industry including charging infrastructure buildout clocking in at $139 billion, good for a 28% Y/Y increase, while the passenger EV market reached an estimated $118 billion representing a four-fold growth compared to 2016 levels.

EV-focused ride-sharing could also be poised for stardom, with Uber and Lyft both pledging 100% EVs by 2030, and Canadian "Silicon Valley" darling Facedrive (FD,FDVRF), pioneering carbon-offset ride-sharing back in 2019 and moving quickly to expand its North American footprint with a stunning acquisition of Washington D.C.-based Steer, the EV subscription  company that plans to change the way we view both EVs and car ownership. 

Millennials, a generation that holds massive consumer power, is now beginning to dictate what happens next with the auto industry. And while the global pandemic and a major shift to remote work has brought them back into the car "ownership" market—they don't want to own the same way their predecessors did. Numerous studies have shown they value "access" to a private car over ownership, and they want it on-demand in a process that is as easy as the click of a button. And they overwhelmingly value EVs over conventional cars.

