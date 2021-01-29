 

Vocera CFO Justin Spencer Accepts Leadership Role as Mission President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Justin Spencer has been selected to serve as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will be leaving Vocera in June to begin this new role. Mr. Spencer has been the Executive Vice President and CFO of Vocera since August 2014 and will remain with the company for the next several months to facilitate a smooth transition.

“Justin has made valuable contributions to Vocera as a key member of our executive team. His strong commitment to the company has been instrumental in driving our strategic plan and putting in place important building blocks for profitable growth,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “Justin’s work has ensured that we have the right teams, systems and processes in place as we embark on the next level of scale for our company.”

In 2018, Mr. Spencer was recognized for his outstanding leadership, receiving a C-Suite Award from the Silicon Valley Business Journal. As a mission president, Mr. Spencer will use his leadership skills to oversee the well-being of many full-time missionaries and lead several faith-based and community outreach efforts in the Salt Lake City area.

“Justin is a trusted partner in advancing the Vocera mission to improve the lives of patients, families and care teams around the world. I know this new endeavor is very meaningful to him, and we all wish him well as he prepares for this transition, knowing he will continue making a difference in the lives of others,” Mr. Lang said.

Vocera plans to conduct a comprehensive search for a candidate who demonstrates a similar commitment to its customers, employees, and investors during the next stage of the company’s journey to protect and connect frontline healthcare workers.

Separately, Vocera previously announced the company will report Q4 2020 results on Feb. 11, 2021. Please refer to investors.vocera.com for details.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on limited information currently available to us and our management's expectations, which are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

