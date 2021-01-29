 

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 14:00  |  78   |   |   

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has acquired Quellis Biosciences Inc. (“Quellis”), a privately-held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering best-in-class new molecules to treat serious rare diseases. Concurrent with the acquisition of Quellis, Catabasis entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Series X convertible preferred stock (the “Series X preferred stock”) in a private placement to a group of institutional accredited investors led by Perceptive Advisors, with participation from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, RA Capital Management, Cormorant Asset Management, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Logos Capital, Boxer Capital, Acorn Bioventures, Commodore Capital, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Acuta Capital Partners, Sphera Healthcare, and Serrado Capital LLC. The private placement is expected to result in gross proceeds to Catabasis of approximately $110 million before deducting placement agent and other offering expenses. Catabasis expects to use the proceeds from the private placement primarily to enable the completion of IND-enabling studies, Phase 1a, and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the lead program QLS-215 in hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

“Catabasis has worked diligently with external advisors to explore and evaluate a range of strategic options, and the Board and management team believe that this transaction represents an opportunity to create substantial value for Catabasis’ stockholders,” said Kenneth Bate, Chair of the Catabasis Board of Directors. “Our mission has always been to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare diseases. We look forward to progressing QLS-215, a differentiated and potential best-in-class new therapy for patients affected by HAE.”

“We are thrilled that the Catabasis Board and management team selected Quellis as the best acquisition opportunity based on our lead asset, QLS-215, and the vision to produce a leading HAE and rare disease company,” said Chris Garabedian, Chair of the Quellis Board of Directors, CEO of Xontogeny and Portfolio Manager, Perceptive Xontogeny Ventures (a Perceptive Advisors fund). “We are further pleased with the progress we made with Quellis since the formation of the company in 2017.”

Seite 1 von 4


Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has acquired Quellis Biosciences Inc. (“Quellis”), a privately-held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering best-in-class new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:32 Uhr
455
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
12.06.20
4
Catabasis wird Aktie des Jahres 2020: Die größte Chance aller Zeiten!
03.02.20
45
Catabasis: Key Opinion Leader setzt auf Edasalonexent!