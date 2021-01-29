Aspen Technology to Host Investor Day 2021

The Aspen Technology Investor Day presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET. Antonio Pietri, president and chief executive officer, will be joined by other Aspen Technology executives.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it will host its virtual Investor Day on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Management will discuss the company strategy and vision, business growth drivers, business and financial outlook, and how Industrial-AI technology will create value for customers.

The presentation will be webcast live. A recording will be available after the event for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the Aspen Technology website at http://ir.aspentech.com/events-and-presentations.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

