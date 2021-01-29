 

NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call  

888-820-9413 (Tollfree)

+1 786-460-7169 (Local)

5109418

4:30 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 9, 2021

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
NCR and Cardtronics Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement at $39.00 Per Share
11.01.21
NCR Confirms Offer to Acquire Cardtronics for $39.00 Per Share in Cash
06.01.21
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
04.01.21
NCR is a Leading SaaS Provider in Retail According to IHL