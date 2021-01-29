CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 on February 23, 2020

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020 following the market close on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results, as well as the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM ET that same day.

To participate in the conference call via dial-in, please register online in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6192488. After registering, participants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers on the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will be entered into the conference.

A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. The Apartments.com network, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 69 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.