 

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. to Open Redlands Grill in San Antonio on March 29

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) (the Company), owner and operator of a multi-regional collection of upscale restaurants, today announced that it will open Redlands Grill on March 29 in San Antonio at 17422 Fiesta Texas Drive in La Cantera Heights, a premier commercial and retail center.

Mark A. Parkey, President and Chief Executive Officer of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc., said the new Redlands Grill will be a chef-driven, boutique-style restaurant emphasizing high-quality food and professional service.

“We're pleased to announce the opening date for our second restaurant in San Antonio,” Parkey said. “From the moment guests enter our restaurant, they will be welcomed by a polished, professional staff highly trained and dedicated to providing an exceptional dining experience with emphasis on the finest in made-from-scratch, quality food.” Parkey said every effort has been made to offer guests a relaxing dining environment, including unique and original artwork throughout the restaurant.

The San Antonio Redlands Grill will have 8,350 square feet with seating for 279 guests. Archie Mitchell has been named General Manager and Vincente Garcia has been named Executive Chef. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, each with a distinctive menu.

“The Redlands Grill menu will feature a wide selection of American classics,” Parkey continued, “including prime rib of beef roasted on the bone, steaks, fresh seafood, premium sandwiches and entrée salads.” Parkey noted that Redlands Grill has a full-service bar that will include an outstanding selection of award-winning wines both by the glass and bottle, as well as handcrafted cocktails served with a signature side car.

“All of our steaks will be cut in-house,” Parkey pointed out, “and will be seasoned and grilled in a 1,600° Montague broiler. Like our other restaurant groups, Redlands Grill focuses on providing our guests with the highest-quality menu offerings supported by professional service in uniquely designed environments.”

The new Redlands Grill restaurant, which will employ approximately 100 full and part time professionals, is the second restaurant in greater San Antonio owned by J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. The first location is the J. Alexander’s restaurant at 255 East Basse Road in the Alamo Quarry, which has been serving San Antonio guests for 24 years.

About J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc.

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. is a collection of restaurants that focus on providing high quality food, outstanding professional service and an attractive ambiance. The Company, which has owned and operated J. Alexander’s restaurants since 1991, has its headquarters in Nashville, TN. For additional information, visit www.jalexandersholdings.com.

