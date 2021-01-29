 

Dr. Gordana Raca from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Presents Findings That Show Saphyr Detects Druggable Gene Fusions in Pediatric Acute Leukemias that NGS and Cytogenetics Missed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced a presentation by the Director of the Clinical Cytogenomics Laboratory of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Dr. Gordana Raca, in which she reported on the performance of optical genome mapping (OGM) for the clinical analysis of pediatric acute leukemias. She demonstrated how OGM with Saphyr detected clinically important structural variants (SVs) that can alter patient care and treatment decisions. These SVs were not detected when the samples were evaluated with a combination of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and three cytogenetic methods that are the standard of care in leukemia testing today. She concluded that OGM would be advantageous in clinical testing because it detects all types of SVs but with better precision, higher resolution and better sensitivity than traditional methods, including next generation sequencing (NGS).

Leukemia accounts for more than a quarter of cancer cases in children and remains the second leading cause of cancer death. Karyotyping and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) do not efficiently detect genetic subtypes, so Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) currently combines four different methods to characterize their patients’ leukemia genomes: karyotyping, extensive FISH panels, chromosomal microarray (CMA), and a custom-designed NGS gene panel for pediatric cancers called OncoKids. Still, 15% of pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) cases showed no main genetic driver after those four tests.

The study analyzed one Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) case and eight ALL cases which had normal karyotypes and tested negative for commonly known genetic drivers by the standard of care in leukemia testing. Among Dr. Raca’s findings was that Saphyr detected gene fusions that aided in patient stratification and prognosis, including one gene fusion that can be treated with drugs such as Gleevec. The gene fusions were missed by the traditional techniques because they either had not been reported in pediatric cancer before and were therefore not part of the OncoKids NGS panel, or because they were simply undetectable by standard methods. In seven out of eight cases, OGM detected SVs that CHLA’s four separate analysis methods missed. OGM was also able to identify the exact copy number, location and orientation of a repeat in the PAX5 gene that defines a novel ALL subtype, which other methods were unable to do.

Seite 1 von 3


Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr. Gordana Raca from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Presents Findings That Show Saphyr Detects Druggable Gene Fusions in Pediatric Acute Leukemias that NGS and Cytogenetics Missed SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced a presentation by the Director of the Clinical Cytogenomics Laboratory of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Dr. Gordana Raca, in which she reported on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical Tool for Cancer and Genetic Disease Testing at Festival of Genomics & Biodata
26.01.21
Bionano Significantly Reduces Analysis Cost and Time to Actionable Results with Update to its Cloud Compute
25.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
20.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
MD Anderson Cancer Center Publication Shows How Bionano’s Saphyr System Can Significantly Reduce Time to Actionable Results for Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patients
19.01.21
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
15.01.21
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular Dystrophy Testing
14.01.21
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel Diagnostic Markers and Drug Targets
13.01.21
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
280
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst