EZGO Technologies Ltd. Announces Closing of US$11.2 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering

Jiangsu, China, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (“EZGO” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: EZGO), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 2,800,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of US$11.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, EZGO has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 26, 2021 under the ticker symbol “EZGO”.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 31, 2020. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from ViewTrade Securities, via email: IB@Viewtrade.com or standard mail at ViewTrade Securities, 7280 W Palmetto Park Rd, #310, Boca Raton, FL 33433, Attn: Prospectus Department. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform and two e bike brands, “Cenbird” and “Dilang,” EZGO has established a business model centered on the sale of electronic bicycles and battery and e-bicycle rentals, complemented by sale of battery packs, battery cell trading and a charging pile business. Currently, the Company (i) trades lithium cells; (ii) rents and sells lithium batteries; (iii) designs, manufactures, rents and sell e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and (iv) sells, franchises and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.