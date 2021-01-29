 

Vivos Therapeutics Forms Clinical Advisory Board to Drive Further Growth of Next-Generation Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Efforts

Internationally Recognized Medical and Dental Industry Veterans Will Work Closely with Vivos Management to Drive Further Commercial Success

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company has established a Clinical Advisory Board to further drive adoption and growth of its next-generation treatments for OSA, of which 1 billion people suffer from globally.

Members of Vivos’ Clinical Advisory Board currently include:

  • Clete A. Kushida, MD, PhD – Neurologist, sleep specialist, Stanford Sleep Medicine Center’s Division Chief and Medical Director, World Sleep Society’s founding President
  • Edward Zuckerberg, DDS – Nationally recognized key opinion leader in the advanced dentistry field
  • Michael Gelb, DDS, MS – American Board of Orofacial Pain Diplomate, NYU College of Dentistry Clinical Professor, American Academy of Physiological Medicine and Dentistry Co-Founder
  • Manisha Witmans, MD, FAASM – Board-certified sleep specialist and pediatric pulmonologist, Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Alberta
  • Tammarie Heit, DDS, MICCMO, RN – Completed mastership program at the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics, established private practice focused on craniofacial sleep medicine and dentistry
  • Jon Caulfield, DDS – American Sleep and Breathing Academy Diplomate; established private practice specializing in airway, sleep and TMJ disorders

“In forming Vivos’ new Clinical Advisory Board, we sought out the world’s leading minds in the sleep medicine and dentistry fields,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Each member holds the highest level of credentials and brings decades of combined experience to the table. They are charged with ensuring that our Vivos System technology remains at the forefront of treatment for patients continuing to suffer from sleep apnea across the U.S.”

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves customized oral appliances and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos oral appliances have proven effective in over 18,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,200 trained dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and can eliminate or significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

