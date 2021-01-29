 

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Information

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE), announced today that the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually, by means of remote communication, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on March 29, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to attend and whether it will be held in a virtual meeting format only, will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement.

Because the date of the Annual Meeting has been advanced by more than thirty (30) days from the anniversary date of the Company’s 2020 annual meeting, the Company has set a new deadline for the receipt of shareholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. In order to be considered timely, such proposals must be received by the Company’s Secretary no later than February 25, 2021. Any proposal submitted after the above deadline will not be considered timely and will be excluded from the Company’s proxy materials. Proposals of shareholders must also comply with rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) regarding the inclusion of shareholder proposals in proxy materials, and the Company may omit from its proxy materials any proposal that does not comply with the SEC’s rules.

Additionally, in accordance with the advance notice provisions set forth in the Company’s bylaws, in order for a shareholder proposal to be submitted outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or a director nomination submitted by a shareholder to be considered timely, it must be received by the Company’s Secretary not later than February 25, 2021.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida and is licensed to lend in four additional states.

HarborOne Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Information HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE), announced today that the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually, by means of remote communication, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 am …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings