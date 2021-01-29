 

Ecolab Again Named “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, received a top score of 100% on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), designating it as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.” The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is Ecolab’s ninth consecutive year with a perfect score of 100% on the CEI, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

“This recognition showcases Ecolab’s ongoing efforts to ensure LGBTQ+ equality in our workplace,” said Ecolab Chief Executive Officer Christophe Beck. “Achieving a perfect score underscores our commitment to doing what’s right and creating an inclusive environment where our associates can bring their authentic selves to work.”

Ecolab has been a longstanding ally for the LGBTQ+ community. Recent advocacy efforts include becoming one of the leading companies to sign the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Statement on Transgender Equality in 2018 and Business Coalition for the Equality Act in 2019.

The company’s PRIDE employee resource group, focused on supporting gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender associates and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, has led numerous efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community and foster a culture of inclusion and allyship. This includes organizing community giving campaigns to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth and spearheading a project designed to educate Ecolab associates about the importance of using – and respecting – gender pronouns. To mark its tenth anniversary last year, PRIDE launched its first global chapter in the United Kingdom and Ireland, expanding the reach and impact of Ecolab’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The 2021 CEI evaluated LGBTQ-related policies of 1,142 U.S.-based companies, including non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, support of an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Find the full report at hrc.org/cei.

