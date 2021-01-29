GT Gold Sets Record Straight on Misleading Statements by Dissidents
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT
Gold”) today set the record straight on misleading statements by The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") and Muddy Waters Capital LLC (“Muddy Waters”)
(collectively, the “Dissidents”) that materially misrepresent GT Gold’s recent financing (the “Financing”) and the Board representation discussions.
Muddy Waters’ Unacceptable Financing Initiative
GT Gold’s Board of Directors unanimously rejected the financing proposed by Muddy Waters because it was not in the best interests of the Company. The Dissidents omitted the following key facts:
- It was at K2’s request that GT Gold became involved in discussions with Muddy Waters. A draft “indicative” proposal, submitted by Muddy Waters on behalf of itself and unidentified related parties, would have made Muddy Waters and those unidentified parties a new control block shareholder. Moreover, the proposal contained highly unusual and restrictive off-market rights. The price, which was at market and not at a premium, was inadequate given the nature of the terms sought. In addition, the Board had concerns about making Muddy Waters a significant shareholder, given Muddy Waters’ reputation as an activist short seller, rather than as a supportive long-term investor.
- The Board pursued a less dilutive financing with existing shareholders, creating no new control block and with the issuance of fewer shares than Muddy Waters’ indicative proposal. Muddy Waters was given the opportunity to participate. However, after initially accepting to participate, Muddy Waters backed away.
- Instead, Muddy Waters submitted a variant of its original indicative proposal, which the Board had already rejected and which created the same issue of a new control
block shareholder. By that point, beyond the reasons noted above, GT Gold had significantly advanced the Financing with other large existing shareholders. The Board unanimously determined, after
consulting with outside advisors, to continue with the Financing as it was well advanced, had received good-faith commitments from third party investors and was in the best interest of the Company.
