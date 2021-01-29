GT Gold Sets Record Straight on Misleading Statements by Dissidents

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold” ) today set the record straight on misleading statements by The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ( "K2" ) and Muddy Waters Capital LLC (“ Muddy Waters” ) (collectively, the “ Dissidents ”) that materially misrepresent GT Gold’s recent financing (the “ Financing ”) and the Board representation discussions.

GT Gold’s Board of Directors unanimously rejected the financing proposed by Muddy Waters because it was not in the best interests of the Company. The Dissidents omitted the following key facts: