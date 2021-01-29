Financial Resources Group Investment Services Announces Partnership with The First National Bank of Long Island to Provide Investment Services

First National Bank LI remains committed to delivering access to sound financial advice, wealth management offerings and trust services 2 to its customers. Partnering with Financial Resources Group and LPL Financial enables First National Bank LI to provide its customers with access to thousands of investment products, allowing advisors to tailor specifically to each person’s needs.

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announces their partnership with The First National Bank of Long Island (First National Bank LI). First National Bank of LI will transition its retail investment and investment management division platforms to LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer 1 , and work directly with Financial Resources Group.

“After careful consideration, we chose the LPL platform given its industry-leading technology, dedication to advisor service, and client-first approach. The Financial Resources Group partnership enhances the value of the transition by providing a solid infrastructure that benefits both First National and our customers,” states Chris Becker, President and CEO of First National Bank LI. “We look to continue building on our many years of success by providing our clients with the high-quality trust services and investment management options necessary to help them meet their long-term financial goals.”

“We are excited to work with First National Bank LI, one of the largest community banks located on Long Island, N.Y., with over $4 billion in total bank assets,” said Mark Stieve, Partner and Managing Director of Business Consulting and Development of Financial Resources Group. “Partnering with an organization that shares our passion for client service and growth is truly exciting. With similar vision and values, we look to create one of the premier investment programs in the industry.”

The First National Bank of Long Island joins a list of over 90 financial institutions Financial Resources Group supports as a company dedicated to helping financial advisors and institutions grow their businesses.

About Financial Resources Group

Financial Resources Group is based in Fort Mill, SC and provides customized services to financial advisors to help them grow their programs and practices that include, but are not limited to business development, onboarding, marketing support, and technology. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer. Today, Financial Resources Group supports over 90 financial institutions and over 1,000 financial professionals nationwide with more than $29 billion in brokerage and advisory assets and over $150 million in revenue. For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net/