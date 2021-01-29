CyrusOne Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Distributions

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced the tax allocations of 2020 distributions on shares of its common stock. The allocation of the 2020 distributions totaling $2.01 per common share for purposes of 2020 Form 1099-DIV reporting has been determined to be 9.783% ($0.1966412 per share) taxable ordinary dividends, 60.188% ($1.2097828 per share) capital gain distributions, and 30.029% ($0.6035760 per share) non-dividend distributions (also known as return of capital). The table below contains the information regarding distributions on a quarterly basis.

CyrusOne Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ: CONE) CUSIP: 23283R100 Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution 2020 Taxable Ordinary

Dividends Box 1a 2020 Capital Gain

Distributions Box 2a 2020 Non-Dividend

Distributions Box 3 Section 199A

Dividends ($ per Share) ($ per Share) ($ per Share) ($ per Share) ($ per Share) 1/2/2020