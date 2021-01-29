 

CyrusOne Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Distributions

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced the tax allocations of 2020 distributions on shares of its common stock. The allocation of the 2020 distributions totaling $2.01 per common share for purposes of 2020 Form 1099-DIV reporting has been determined to be 9.783% ($0.1966412 per share) taxable ordinary dividends, 60.188% ($1.2097828 per share) capital gain distributions, and 30.029% ($0.6035760 per share) non-dividend distributions (also known as return of capital). The table below contains the information regarding distributions on a quarterly basis.

CyrusOne Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ: CONE)
CUSIP: 23283R100
Record
Date 		Payment
Date 		Distribution 2020 Taxable Ordinary
Dividends Box 1a 		2020 Capital Gain
Distributions Box 2a 		2020 Non-Dividend
Distributions Box 3 		Section 199A
Dividends
($ per Share) ($ per Share) ($ per Share) ($ per Share) ($ per Share)

1/2/2020

1/10/2020

$

0.5000000

$

0.0489157

$

0.3009410

$

0.1501433

$

-

3/27/2020

4/10/2020

$

0.5000000

$

0.0489157

$

0.3009410

$

0.1501433

$

-

6/26/2020

7/10/2020

Wertpapier


