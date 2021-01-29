CyrusOne Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Distributions
CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced the tax allocations of 2020 distributions on shares of its common stock. The allocation of the 2020 distributions totaling $2.01 per common share for purposes of 2020 Form 1099-DIV reporting has been determined to be 9.783% ($0.1966412 per share) taxable ordinary dividends, 60.188% ($1.2097828 per share) capital gain distributions, and 30.029% ($0.6035760 per share) non-dividend distributions (also known as return of capital). The table below contains the information regarding distributions on a quarterly basis.
|CyrusOne Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ: CONE)
|CUSIP: 23283R100
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|Distribution
|
2020 Taxable Ordinary
Dividends Box 1a
|
2020 Capital Gain
Distributions Box 2a
|
2020 Non-Dividend
Distributions Box 3
|
Section 199A
Dividends
|($ per Share)
|($ per Share)
|($ per Share)
|($ per Share)
|($ per Share)
|
1/2/2020
1/10/2020
$
0.5000000
$
0.0489157
$
0.3009410
$
0.1501433
$
-
3/27/2020
4/10/2020
$
0.5000000
$
0.0489157
$
0.3009410
$
0.1501433
$
-
6/26/2020
7/10/2020
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare