 

Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Clinical Investigation of AM-301 in Allergic Rhinitis

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 29, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, today announced with its affiliate Altamira Medica AG the initiation of a clinical investigation of AM-301 in allergic rhinitis.

The clinical investigation is an open-label randomized cross-over study that will enroll 36 patients with allergic rhinitis to grass pollen. Study participants will be administered a single dose of AM-301 nasal spray or a comparator product (one puff into each nostril) prior to controlled pollen exposure for four hours in an allergen challenge chamber. The challenge will be repeated with the alternate treatment following a wash-out period. The difference in the Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) between the two treatments over the 4-hour exposure will serve as the primary efficacy endpoint; the investigation shall demonstrate clinical non-inferiority of AM-301 to the comparator product.

“We are very excited to initiate the clinical investigation of AM-301 for its intended use of alleviating allergic symptoms triggered by inhalation of airborne allergens,” commented Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “Allergic rhinitis from exposure to allergens such as pollen, house dust or animal hair is affecting 7.8% of the adult US population and 9% of children and can have a major impact on well-being and quality of life. Despite its high prevalence, there is still no cure for it. With AM-301, we are seeking to provide a simple, drug-free and yet effective means for protection of the nasal mucosa against airborne allergens.” 

Results from the allergen challenge chamber study are expected in Q2 2021. Beside the development of AM-301 for use in allergy management, Altamira Medica is advancing the testing of the nasal spray for use in the protection against infections from airborne viruses such as SARS-CoV-2.

“Like all of us in the past few weeks, we have been watching with growing concern the spreading of various SARS-CoV-2 mutations around the world,” stated Thomas Meyer. “Given AM-301’s mode of action and inherent broad spectrum, we are confident that the nasal spray will exert protective effects also in case of the new strains. For confirmation, we are planning to test AM-301 against them in reconstituted human nasal epithelia cells shortly.” The Company maintains its objective of introducing AM-301 in selected markets in late Q2 2021.

