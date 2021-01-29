 

InterDigital Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. InterDigital executives will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial performance and other company matters.

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit http://www.interdigital.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference, call +1 (800) 367-2403 within the United States or Canada or +1 (334) 777-6978 from outside the United States. Please call by 9:50 a.m. ET on February 18th and give the operator conference ID number 5906102.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital’s website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET February 18th through 1:00 p.m. ET February 23rd. To access the recorded replay, call +1 (888) 203-1112 or +1 (719) 457-0820 and use the replay code 5906102.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Tiziana Figliolia
Email: tiziana.figliolia@interdigital.com
+1 (302) 300-1857


