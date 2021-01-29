 

CHAR Announces Annual Stock Option Grant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

Not for distribution in the United States or through United States wire services.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (TSX-V – YES) announces the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,333,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of CHAR, which are exercisable into common shares of CHAR at a price of $0.49 per common share in accordance with Policy 4.4 and subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options have a term of five years and will expire on January 29, 2026. An aggregate of 620,000 options will vest immediately, and the remaining 713,000 options will vest subject to a 12 month vesting period or the successful completion of certain performance metrics.

About CHAR

CHAR Technologies Ltd is a cleantech development and services company, specializing organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development (activated charcoal ‘SulfaCHAR’ and solid biofuel ‘CleanFyre’), custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White
Chief Executive Officer
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
e-mail: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com
tel: 647-968-5347


CHAR Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHAR Announces Annual Stock Option Grant Not for distribution in the United States or through United States wire services. TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (TSX-V – YES) announces the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,333,000 stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Kandi Contracts to Sell 3,000 EVs to Rideshare Partner
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
CHAR Technologies Announces Private Placement