 

Turning Point Therapeutics Reports Updated Interim Data From Registrational Phase 2 Trident-1 Study of Repotrectinib in Patients With ROS1-Positive TKI-Naïve Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

  • Phase 2 Confirmed Objective Response Rate is 93% (95% CI: 68-100); Pooled Phase 1/2 Confirmed Objective Response Rate is 91% (95% CI: 71-99)

  • Approximately 40 Patients with ROS1-Positive TKI-Naive Non-Small Lung Cancer Now Enrolled in Phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 Study

  • Company Plans to Conduct Type B Meeting with Food and Drug Administration in 1H 2021 to Discuss Regulatory Path

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, announced updated interim findings from the ongoing TRIDENT-1 registrational study of lead drug candidate repotrectinib in patients with ROS1-positive TKI-naïve non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In a total of 15 patients enrolled in the Phase 2 portion of the TRIDENT-1 study, the preliminary efficacy analysis showed the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) by physician assessment was 93% (95% CI: 68-100) and in 22 patients pooled from the Phase 1 (dosed at or above the Phase 2 dose) and Phase 2 portions, the confirmed ORR was 91% (95% CI: 71-99).

The findings will be presented in a mini-oral presentation by Dr. Byoung Chul Cho, Division of Medical Oncology, Yonsei Cancer Center at Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea, at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

“These interim data confirm our belief that repotrectinib has the potential to be the best-in-class treatment for patients with ROS1-positive TKI-naïve advanced non-small cell lung cancer,” said Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., chief medical officer. “To date, we have enrolled approximately 40 ROS1-positive TKI-naïve patients in the Phase 1 and 2 portions of the TRIDENT-1 study dosed at or above the Phase 2 dose-- an encouraging increase in enrollment following our data update from last August—and we look forward to discussing next steps towards registration of repotrectinib in this patient population at a Type B meeting with the FDA anticipated in the first half of the year.”

Interim Update
Utilizing a Dec. 31, 2020 cutoff date, the TRIDENT-1 preliminary interim efficacy update includes 22 ROS1-positive TKI-naïve NSCLC patients pooled from the Phase 1 portion of the study (dosed at or above the Phase 2 dose) with patients from the Phase 2 portion who had at least two post-baseline scans. Responses for patients in the Phase 2 portion of the study were determined by physician assessment. The interim safety update includes a total of 185 patients from the Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of the study utilizing an Oct. 30, 2020 cutoff date.

