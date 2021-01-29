 

SolarWindow Director John Rhee to Deliver Keynote Address at Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, is pleased to announce that SolarWindow Director Mr. John Rhee is presenting a keynote address on innovation, renewable energy, and the role SolarWindow can play in climate tech and sustainability in the capital markets.

Mr. Rhee will deliver the keynote address at the Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference Panel on Climate Tech and Sustainability, on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6pm eastern time.

“I look forward to presenting and engaging with the audience at Tuck’s PE and VC Conference, sharing how SolarWindow innovations can become a sustainable energy solution to a rising demand for electricity.

“SolarWindow has developed LiquidElectricity coatings, a next generation renewable energy source which can be applied to glass and plastics to create electricity-generating skyscraper windows, automotive sunroofs, aerospace applications, agrivoltaics, and more,” stated Mr. John Rhee, Director of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

Interested analysts, investors and media representatives are invited to register to participate in the five-day event. Once registered, you will receive a link as well as instructions detailing options to join the meeting.

Link to Register: https://www.tuckpevcconference.com/

In addition to serving as Director, Mr. John Rhee heads the executive leadership of SolarWindow Asia. He is a Founding Partner of a successful social impact investment company, serves on the Investment Committee of the Barbara Bush Foundation, and held the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Nobel Sustainability Trust.

Previously, Mr. Rhee was Executive Director at the SoftBank Alternative Investment and Venture Fund, and today is a global leader in sustainability with a long history of philanthropy.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

