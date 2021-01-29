DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Can Now Offer ‘Made in USA’ Products and Bid on Government EV Contracts with WMI Numbers Assigned by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Skywell New Energy Automobile Group Co. Ltd. (Skywell) was founded in 2011 and is an award-winning EV manufacturer that ranks as an industry leader for sales of new electric vehicles. With the manufacturing and sales of large, medium and light buses, passenger cars and related components and parts as its main focus, it has gradually become the leading enterprise of China’s new energy automobile industry.

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration assigned World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) numbers 7PG and 1Z9 for domestic and selected international markets for Imperium Motors’ low and high-speed electric vehicle (EV) products with parts and technology provided by the Jonway and Skywell companies.

Zhejiang Jonway Automobile Co., Ltd (Jonway) began manufacturing in May 2003 and has invested more than 600 million RMB in producing its three and five-door SUVs, with a capacity to produce up to 30,000 units per year. Many Jonway products have passed European certification and the American DOT, and EPA certifications and have been exported to more than 80 countries.

“The WMI numbers enable us to move forward with manufacturing and assembly of Jonway and Skywell product designs and will enable these domestically built EVs to be offered as ‘Made in USA’ products,” commented Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors. “The WMI numbers also give us the ability to bid on General Services Administration (GSA) and other local or state government contracts that require domestically built vehicles.”

A “Buy American” executive order signed on January 25, 2021 by President Biden plans to replace the government’s vehicle fleet with EVs assembled in the US. The US government had 645,000 vehicles that were driven 4.5 billion miles in 2019, according to the GSA.

“We are creating a modern, global, and nimble EV operation,” continued Curtis. “Through exclusive distribution rights with world-class manufacturing partners we can focus on brand management, distribution, and customer experience. Ultimately, we believe Imperium Motors will deliver affordable alternatives to what now exists in the US, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality.”